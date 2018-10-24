Freddy Krueger Is Your Worst Nightmare in New ‘The Goldbergs’ Clip

After waiting 15 years to see Robert Englund reprise his role as Freddy Krueger, A Nightmare on Elm Street fans are finally having their wishes granted in an unconventional way. Englund will return to the role that made him a horror icon for an episode of ABC’s The Goldbergs, which debuts tomorrow night. Check out the man in action in the clip below.

Freddy’s got jokes! See him invade some nightmares Wednesday on #TheGoldbergs! pic.twitter.com/rjlBt2K6XE — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) October 22, 2018

After his debut in Wes Craven’s 1984 horror film, Krueger quickly went on to become one of the defining faces of the genre in the ’80s, the time period during which The Goldbergs takes place. As compared to other horror titans like Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees, Krueger was sadistically charming, with audiences enjoying not only the carnage he created but also his hilariously cringe-inducing puns.

As evidenced by the clip above, Englund easily embraced the character once again to deliver fans his signature wit. Despite not having played the character in a movie since 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason, it’s clear Englund hasn’t missed a step.

In the episode, “Despite Beverly’s wishes, Jackie’s parents allow Adam to watch A Nightmare on Elm Street and a disagreement between the families ensues. But Beverly dreams of facing off with horror icon Freddy Krueger (guest star Robert Englund), which teaches her an important lesson about her son’s relationship with Jackie. Meanwhile, Erica realizes she’s not as popular as she once was as she starts hanging out at William Penn Academy despite the fact she’s no longer a student there.”

The Goldbergs is a semi autobiographical sitcom about creator Adam Goldberg’s childhood, with the creator admitting there was never any debate about which horror villain played a prominent part of his upbringing.

“Convincing Robert Englund to come out of retirement to play Freddy Krueger one last time is a true bucket-list moment for me as a writer,” Goldberg shared in a statement. “I’ve been a longtime obsessive fan, collecting Freddy artwork and action figures. It took me months to convince Robert to revisit the character. Luckily, his manager Joe Rice is a big Goldbergs fan and helped me convince Robert that the world needed to see Freddy one last time.”

Goldberg added, “The story in this episode is actually true — after I saw Elm Street 3, I didn’t sleep for a week and my mom was beside herself and desperate to fix the problem.”

Check out the Halloween-themed episode of The Goldbergs Wednesday night on ABC.

