Friday the 13th 40th-Anniversary Blu-ray Delayed to June

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Friday the 13th, an occasion which will be honored with a Blu-ray SteelBook, with fans having to wait a little bit longer to add the release to their collections as it is now slated to hit shelves on June 16th instead of the originally scheduled May 5th. Luckily, this delay isn't too extensive, with the release's special features sure to make the extended wait worth it. Given that there are no other updates about when fans can expect a new entry into the franchise, we can at least be held over with the upcoming release of the classic that started it all.

Amazon describes the new release, "RIP into the chilling UNCUT EDITION of Friday the 13th. With the addition of unrated footage, and insightful special features, plunge deeper into the film that spawned eleven sequels and the genre’s unstoppable bad guy, Jason Voorhees. A new owner and several young counselors gather to reopen Camp Crystal Lake, where a young boy drowned and several vicious murders occurred years earlier. They’ve ignored locals’ warnings that the place has a death curse… and one by one they find out how unlucky Friday the 13th can be as they are stalked by a violent killer."

Special features include:

Commentary by director Sean Cunningham with cast & crew

Friday the 13th: Reunion

Fresh Cuts: New Tales from Friday the 13th

The Man Behind the Legacy: Sean Cunningham

Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part I

The Friday the 13th Chronicles

Secrets Galore Behind the Gore

It's been more than a decade since fans have gotten a new adventure in the franchise, with the '80s seeing the release of an impressive eight installments. The last entry, back in 2009, was a reboot of the premise, which blended elements of the first three films into one experience.

Rumors have emerged in recent years that new installments were being developed, but legal issues have put the series into a complete standstill. To cash in on the growing slasher craze, filmmaker Sean S. Cunningham set out to direct a film inspired by the title "Friday the 13th," ultimately hiring Victor Miller to write a script to fit the name. The franchise became a major success, with Miller attempting to seek more ownership over the series in recent years due to his contributions.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, legal proceedings regarding the issue have seemingly been put on hold.

Grab the new Friday the 13th release on June 16th.

