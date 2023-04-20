From Season 2: Star Harold Perrineau Teases "Terrible" Claustrophobic Scene

From fans should be pleased to know that the upcoming second season of the show begins almost immediately where the first season ended. For those that don't recall, Harold Perrineau's Boyd found himself in a...precarious situation, stuck inside a mine shaft of some kind. Speaking with ComicBook.com to promote the new season of the series, we asked Harold Perrineau if it would be safe to assume that he doesn't have a problem with claustrophobia. Turns out, he does have an issue with it as he hilarious revealed to us when talking about the scene.

"Oh, I have a problem with it. And hopefully you see that on the screen. I don't like it." Perrineau said with a laugh. "Yeah. The whole thing was terrible. Not only is it, is it claustrophobic, and this is not a spoiler. You know, when Sarah pushes him into the tree, uh, at the, at the end of season one, it's been showering on them. So they were really, really wet. So not only was I had an enclosed space but they kept coming to hose me down. I was freezing. I was cold. I was enclosed. I was like, this is the worst day of my life and I spent like a week shooting like that.

Who stars in From?

Perrineau anchors a cast which also includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers), Hannah Cheramy (Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). New series regulars joining Season Two include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare).

What is From about?

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers. Season 2 premieres Sunday, April 23, on MGM+.