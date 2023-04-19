From Star Harold Perrineau Teases Mapping Out the Show's Ending (Exclusive)

Harold Perrineau debuted the first season of his new series From last year, and the comparisons to LOST began almost immediately. Part of this is because of the show being built on a big mystery with an isolated ensemble cast; but the comparisons were guaranteed to happen thanks to Perrineau's involvement but also director Jack Bender, writer/producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach, and series showrunner Jeff Pinkner, all of whom also worked on LOST. The trailer even touted it was from the Executive Producers of the fan-favorite series. Knowing that, and knowing how fans reacted to LOST's ending, one might start to wonder if From will end up having the same divisive ending.

Speaking with ComicBook.com to promote the new season of the series, we asked Harold Perrineau if they've been talking about how the show will end, and the answer is yes, revealing: "We have had some discussions about it. Michael White who runs this department at MGM, he also was like, 'Before this show comes on to my network, I need to know that you guys know what you're doing.' And so he wants to know, I wanted to know and they made us all really, they feel confident that they know. And then that being said, I'm just gonna trust them, not ask where it's going and just be on the ride so that hopefully people will come to watch our show, they get on the ride too because they feel how the reality of me not knowing what the hell is going on."

He concluded, "And so, hopefully, like I said, John (Griffin, series creator of From) has a really great ending, but hopefully for however long we're on you are gonna be on this journey wit these people and that's the part that matters, I think."

Perrineau anchors a cast which also includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers), Hannah Cheramy (Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). New series regulars joining Season Two include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare).

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers. Season 2 premieres Sunday, April 23, on MGM+.