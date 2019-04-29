Funko Conjures Up a Pop Figure of The Nun

Horror fans will be happy to know that the demon nun from 2018’s hit film The Nun is now a Funko Pop figure! Actually, there are two figures – one with a closed mouth and another in full nightmare mode. You can pre-order them both right here with shipping slated for September – just make sure to keep them out of the room where you sleep.

For those who are unfamiliar, The Nun is a spinoff film in the highly successful The Conjuring franchise which currently includes The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle, and Annabelle: Creation. The series will continue with Annabelle Comes Home on June 28th and The Conjuring 3, which is slated to hit theaters on September 11th, 2020. The synopsis for The Nun reads:

“When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest (Demian Bichir) with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows (Taissa Farmiga) are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together, they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in “The Conjuring 2,” as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

In related news, spring is a time when the weather gets warmer, the flowers bloom, and the birds sing. It might also rain blood now and then. When that does happen, this officially licensed umbrella based on Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise from the new adaptation of Stephen King’s IT is the right tool for the job.

As you can see, the canopy features a minimalist Pennywise-themed design, but the special feature here is the liquid reactive fabric that changes color and reveals the clown makeup and blood splatter when wet. You can pre-order one right here for only $22.99 with free shipping slated for June.

