Funko’s New Savage World Figures Blend Horror and He-Man

Funko debuted their Savage World Horror lineup at Toy Fair in February of last year, and reactions were mixed. If you bought He-Man and the Masters of the Universe figures as a kid, you’ll probably appreciate what Funko is trying to do here. Regardless, you have to give Funko credit for committing to this weirdness. The horror line certainly pushes the Savage World concept further than the previously released Mortal Kombat figures and the upcoming Thundercats line.

The Savage World horror lineup includes muscular nightmare versions of Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Michael Myers from Halloween, and Pinhead from Hellraiser. You can pre-order the entire lineup right here with shipping slated for October. Needless to say, movies based on these versions of the characters would be amazing.

On a related note, Funko recently launched their first collection of 5 Star figures based on popular characters from horror films! The first wave includes Freddy Krueger from the Nightmare on Elm Street series, Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th series, Chucky from the Child’s Play series, and Pennywise from the recent adaptation of Stephen King’s IT.

You can pre-order the entire lineup of Funko Horror 5 Star figures right here with shipping slated for November. If you are unfamiliar, Funko’s 5 Star figures are basically enhanced versions of their beloved Pops. Features include more realistic details, three points of articulation for posing, and fun accessories.

In this case, Pennywise comes with a red balloon and Georgie’s boat, Freddy comes with alternate hands, Chucky comes with a bloody knife and doll, and Jason comes with a bloody machete and axe.

Finally, Shane Black’s The Predator hopes to revitalize the franchise when it hits theaters on September 14th, so it’s high time that Funko released their lineup of Pop figures based on the upcoming film. Even Funko couldn’t make these creatures cute.

The standard lineup of The Predator Funko Pop figures includes the Fugitive Predator (with a 1-in-6 Chase version), Assassin Predator, and Predator Hound (with a 1-in-6 Chase version). You can pre-order the entire lineup right here with shipping slated for September.

As for exclusive The Predator Funko Pop figures are concerned, here’s what you’ll need to…hunt down: Look for a heat vision Predator Hound on Amazon, Rory wearing a Predator mask at the Funko Shop, and a chrome version of the Predator at FYE. The exclusives should also be on store shelves in the September timeframe.

