Funkoween 2022 Horror Black Light Pop Figure Exclusives Are up for Pre-Order
Funko is in the midst of Funkoween 2022 – a massive halfway to Halloween event that showcases the spookiest Pop figures of the year. Naturally, Pop figures based on iconic horror films are a cornerstone of Funkoween, though it looks like we hit the jackpot on the third and final day of the event.
A collection of Entertainment Earth exclusive Black Light Funko Pop exclusives have just launched with themes based on Halloween, Bride of Chucky, IT, and Elvira. Below you'll find a breakdown of these Pop figures alongside additional horror film-inspired Pop figure releases that have launched during the Funkoween event.
Exclusives:
- Bride of Chucky – Chucky Funko Pop (Blacklight exclusive) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Halloween – Michael Myers Funko Pop (Blacklight exclusive Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Icons – Elvira Funko Pop (Blacklight exclusive) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- IT – Pennywise Funko Pop (Blacklight exclusive) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Bride Of Chucky Chucky & Tiffany (Blacklight) 2-Pack Hot Topic Exclusive
- Pop Movies Leprechaun – Leprechaun – Amazon Exclusive (Bloody) / FYE Exclusive (Glow)
Commons:
- Bride of Chucky – Chucky Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Bride of Chucky – Tiffany Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Pop Movies Leprechaun – Leprechaun – Pre-order on Amazon
- Silence of the Lambs – Hannibal – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Trick 'r Treat – Sam – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Nosferatu 100 year anniversary – Nosferatu (Chance at Chase) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
If you're unfamiliar, Funko's Black Light Pop figures will glow with bright colors under a Black Light bulb. They're popular with collectors, so make sure to grab your favorites from the list above while you have the chance. You can keep tabs on the entire collection of Funkoween 2022 releases right here via our master list.