Funkoween 2022 Horror Black Light Pop Figure Exclusives Are up for Pre-Order

Funko is in the midst of Funkoween 2022 – a massive halfway to Halloween event that showcases the spookiest Pop figures of the year. Naturally, Pop figures based on iconic horror films are a cornerstone of Funkoween, though it looks like we hit the jackpot on the third and final day of the event.

A collection of Entertainment Earth exclusive Black Light Funko Pop exclusives have just launched with themes based on Halloween, Bride of Chucky, IT, and Elvira. Below you'll find a breakdown of these Pop figures alongside additional horror film-inspired Pop figure releases that have launched during the Funkoween event.

Exclusives:

Commons:

If you're unfamiliar, Funko's Black Light Pop figures will glow with bright colors under a Black Light bulb. They're popular with collectors, so make sure to grab your favorites from the list above while you have the chance. You can keep tabs on the entire collection of Funkoween 2022 releases right here via our master list.