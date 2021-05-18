Original Ghost Hunters Series Getting Revival on Discovery+

✖

There's arguably no paranormal investigation series as well-known as the original Ghost Hunters, which launched on SYFY back in 2004 and would go on to earn spinoffs and a two-season revival on A&E, but discovery+ confirmed today that the series would be getting a reboot later this year with original team members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti. While Hawes, Gonsalves, and Tango previously reunited for Ghost Nation, and with original team member Grant Wilson leading the A&E reboot of the program, this new take will feature more original members each episode and teases special guests joining the team. The Ghost Hunters revival is expected to debut on discovery+ later this year.

Per press release, "This is the revival of the series that started it all. discovery+ has given the green light to the iconic series, Ghost Hunters. Original team leader Jason Hawes and Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti are taking back the paranormal reins in epic haunted locations. And don't be surprised to see some familiar faces and special guests join the team on the hunt in this all-new version of the hit series. The 13 one-hour episodes will begin streaming later this year on discovery+."

“Fans are obsessed with the Paranormal & Unexplained hub on the new streaming platform,” Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel, shared in a statement. “Bringing back Ghost Hunters with their favorite cast members is a thrill. And fans who want to remember why this show is a classic can watch seasons from the original series -- they are available now on discovery+.”

The original Ghost Hunters ran for 11 seasons on SYFY and earned spinoffs Ghost Hunters International and Ghost Hunters Academy. The success of these series would go on to launch not only the careers of the cast members to make them the foremost authorities in the paranormal world, but it also launched countless imitators. One of the drawbacks of so many paranormal series flooding the airwaves is that, to draw in viewers, those programs would often exaggerate their findings to make for more compelling TV, while a core goal of the original Ghost Hunters was always to debunk as many reports as they could in hopes of giving homeowners the peace of mind that they weren't being tormented by spirits.

Stay tuned for details on the Ghost Hunters revival.

