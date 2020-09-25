Ghost Nation Delivering Two-Hour Halloween Special on Travel Channel

✖

The Travel Channel announced earlier this month that Ghost Nation would be premiering its new season in October, with today bringing the exciting news that the ghost-hunting series will be delivering audiences a two-hour investigation in honor of Halloween. More than just being an extended investigation, the event is billed as the "Reunion in Hell," as it will see stars Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango reunite with some of their former Ghost Hunters stars Amy Bruni and Adam Berry, who can currently be seen in their own series Kindred Spirits. Tune in to the special event on Saturday, October 31st at 8 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.

Per press release, "Revelers can celebrate Halloween night with the ultimate series crossover, joining forces with old friends Amy Bruni and Adam Berry from Kindred Spirits. The ghost hunting teams reunite for the first time in nearly a decade (they starred together on SYFY’s Ghost Hunters) to explore frightening activity inside an illustrious Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in Ghost Nation: Reunion in Hell, a special two-hour episode premiering Saturday, October 31st at 8 p.m. ET."

“We are ecstatic to get back to doing what we love, and we have some incredible cases to share,” Hawes shared in a statement. “We were able to reconnect with our longtime friends Amy Bruni and Adam Berry. It seemed like time had stood still over the last 10 years as we rolled right into investigating and gathering some mind-blowing evidence and experiences.”

“Working with Amy and Adam was an absolute blast and the investigation was phenomenal. It was really interesting meshing our techniques together and it yielded some amazing results,” said Gonsalves.

“You'll also be seeing some other familiar faces this season as well,” adds Tango. “I'm hoping the more people tune into Ghost Nation, the more they will see how accessible we are. We're here to help everyone, and thankfully, having so many investigators in our network makes it possible for us to do that.”

On all investigations, collecting evidence is just the beginning. With the help of their local contacts, the team embeds themselves in the community, conducting multi-day investigations in an effort to track down the true source of these hauntings and restore peace to the living. Under the United Paranormal Research Organization (UPRO) banner, it isn’t only Hawes, Gonsalves, and Tango facing off against an unseen entity. Local paranormal groups, sometimes even the homeowners themselves, join the team as they employ new devices and techniques for confronting and questioning spirits. They’ll do whatever it takes to entice the ghost into telling its story and stop at nothing to get to the bottom of the paranormal phenomena.

In the premiere episode, “Evil Ink,” Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti investigate the paranormal events plaguing the Zone13 Tattoo and Body Piercing shop in New Jersey. They head to the town of Deptford to investigate the tattoo shop where disturbing apparitions, disembodied voices, and even physical encounters are threatening the business. After their own investigation, it seems that whatever noises the team are hearing are following them as they move. With all these strange happenings and fresh evidence, the UPRO team will determine if the shop is actually haunted by one of the property's former owners, a woman named Bertha.

Additional episodes include:

“911 Fear Factory” – Premieres Saturday, October 24th at 9 p.m. ET

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti head to Millville, New Jersey, to help desperate factory owners deal with paranormal events tormenting them and their workers. The owners hope to repurpose a former glass factory and bring jobs to the community, but claims of noises, voices, apparitions and even physical altercations, have ground renovations to a halt. Just as the UPRO team is hot on the trail of what’s causing the activity, a medical emergency jeopardizes the entire investigation.

“Ghost Nation: Reunion In Hell” – Premieres Saturday, October 31st at 8 p.m. ET

(Two-Hour Crossover Special With Amy Bruni and Adam Berry From Kindred Spirits)

In this spine-tingling, two-hour Halloween special, “Ghost Nation” stars Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango are calling in their old paranormal pals, Amy Bruni and Adam Berry of Kindred Spirits, to reopen a case that has taken a sinister turn. Seaview Terrace is the 40,000-square-foot Rhode Island mansion famous for being featured on the TV show Dark Shadows, but the owners were shocked to find out that a recent visitor – a self-proclaimed warlock – had performed some sort of blasphemous ceremony in the house. Now, they’re experiencing a shift in the mansion’s energy, unleashing something more menacing. The team scours 100 years of history to discover a notorious patchwork past, filled with lavish high society parties and possibly a scandalous murder.

“Evil in the Attic” – Premieres Saturday, November 7th at 9 p.m. ET

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti return to Glen Spey, New York, home of the historic – and historically haunted – Burn Brae Mansion. The property owners have called the team back to investigate the recent spike in paranormal activity, which they believe might be caused by a sealed-off room discovered in the attic. Now, UPRO is going to break down the wall and see what secrets lurk inside.

“Antique Shop of Horrors” – Premieres Saturday, November 14th at 9 p.m. ET

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti head to Bozrah, Connecticut, to investigate a potential haunting plaguing the Primitive Crow antique shop. After expanding her store, owner Beth Coletti began experiencing a spike in paranormal activity. With customers frightened to return, and her lifelong dream hanging in the balance, the team searches for answers before Beth is forced to shut her doors for good.

“Stairway to Hell” – Premieres Saturday, November 21st at 9 p.m. ET

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti head to central New Jersey to investigate a haunting that hits close to home for Dave. Joined by his father, Bruce Tango, the team descends on the town of Matawan and the striking Colonial-era Burrowes Mansion. On a prior visit to the property, Bruce says he saw the apparition of a little girl, a life-altering sighting that seems to back up one of the many long-held claims of paranormal activity. During their investigation, the team hear unexplained footsteps, voices and other anomalies. Perhaps their most alarming discovery is in the notoriously active attic, site of the property’s former slave quarters – a mysterious set of markings that just might hold the key to unlocking the disturbances rocking Burrowes Mansion.

Tune in to the season premiere of Ghost Nation on Saturday, October 17th and watch the Halloween special on October 31st.

Are you looking forward to the new episodes? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!