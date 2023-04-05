The Walking Dead's Chandler Riggs Drops by the Ghost Hunters in Season Premiere Clip (Exclusive)

Actor Chandler Riggs spent years battling undead monsters as Carl Grimes on AMC's The Walking Dead, and while those fictional tangles with the supernatural might be behind him, Riggs maintains a healthy curiosity about what lies beyond the world of the living, as proven in a clip from the season premiere of Ghost Hunters. In the clip, Riggs attempts to make contact with spirits from beyond the grave alongside Ghost Hunters stars Jason Hawes and Steve Gonsalves, resulting in some unexplained phenomena occurring. You can check out the clip from the season premiere of Ghost Hunters above before the episode debuts on the Travel Channel and discovery+ on April 6th.

Per press release, "The world-renowned TAPS (The Atlantic Paranormal Society) team -- paranormal investigators Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti -- are back with all-new episodes of Ghost Hunters beginning Thursday, April 6th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and discovery+. Traversing the country, they'll investigate chilling new locations and hauntings including eerie paranormal activity inside prisons, mines, mansions, and even the Hoover Dam. Armed with state-of-the-art technology, their proven methodology, and special guest investigators, the Ghost Hunters team tackles disturbing activity head-on, leaving no stone unturned to reach the dead among the living. Eight all-new, one-hour episodes will premiere weekly.

"Joining the core team are a host of experts from different paranormal backgrounds who add their own perspective and prowess to each unique case. In the premiere episode, special guest, actor Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead), meets up with TAPS in California to investigate strange activity inside The Bastille, an abandoned 125-year-old former Wild West jail. Guest investigators Satori Hawes and Cody DesBiens also join as they confront the ghostly inmates trapped inside this imposing old building with a horrific past."

The new season is described as follows:

"Dead Man Walking" – Premieres Thursday, April 6th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

In downtown Hanford, California sits an imposing, abandoned county jail more than 125 years old. The Bastille, as it is known today, has captured the imagination of the residents who, for decades, have reported encountering apparitions and other strange activity in this building. In the years since this former Wild West jail was shuttered, many businesses have come and gone inside the old building, but they all share one commonality -- claims of chilling paranormal phenomena. Now, many believe that the decades of suffering and tragic deaths that occurred inside the jail are behind the ongoing hauntings. Joining TAPS on this investigation is actor Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead), as well as investigators Satori Hawes and Cody DesBiens.

"Trapped in Terror" – Premieres Thursday, April 13th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

TAPS is called to California's Gold Country to investigate the Argonaut and Kennedy mines. On the heels of the 100th anniversary of the state's largest mining tragedy, the team, joined by paranormal explorer Dakota Laden and the Destination Fear crew, faces frightening phenomena that remain on these properties from decades gone by.



"The Hoover Damned" – Premieres Thursday, April 20th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

The TAPS team dives into unchartered waters at the Hoover Dam as they gain exclusive access to investigate the iconic superstructure. Investigators Dustin Pari and Kris Williams join in as they seek out the lost souls and terrifying shadow figures that haunt this massive landmark.

"The Mansion of Misfortune" – Premieres Thursday, April 27th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

TAPS investigates an Alabama mansion that was once home to high society gatherings -- as well as ample misery and misfortune. Guest investigators Satori Hawes and Cody DesBiens help dig up secrets from beyond the grave and bring peace to spirits seemingly in search of days long past.

"Unholy Matrimony" – Premieres Thursday, May 4th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

TAPS and guest investigator Dustin Pari investigate the home of an American Founding Father, and where a betrothed couple intends to have their wedding. A dark, aggressive energy has overtaken the house, leading to fears that the haunting will upend the impending nuptials.



"The Myth of St. Ignatius" – Premieres Thursday, May 11th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

TAPS and special guest Tory Belleci (Mythbusters) descend on the small town of Colfax, Washington, where chilling spirits haunt the hallways of the now-abandoned St. Ignatius Hospital. The century-old building harbors the dark energy of illness, death, and a tragic scandal, putting plans to turn it into a hotel at risk.



"Generations of Ghosts" – Premieres Thursday, May 18th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

TAPS answers a desperate call for help at historic Rose Mont, a former cattle and thoroughbred farm and plantation in Gallatin, Tennessee. Reports of hauntings at this grand mansion go back for decades, but a recent spike in harrowing paranormal phenomena has put the staff on edge.

SEASON FINALE: "Diocese of the Dead" – Premieres Thursday, May 25th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

TAPS is called to Ogdensburg, New York, to investigate a large family home. Once a church rectory, this imposing limestone manor is filled with terrifying entities that tie back to its religious beginnings. Alongside Jason's son, Austin Hawes, and guest investigator Dustin Pari, TAPS hopes to calm the family's fear of being in their house.



The new season of Ghost Hunters premieres on Travel Channel and discovery+ on April 6th.

