New Season of Ghost Hunters Launches on Discovery+ on January 1

More than five years after the original run of the series came to a close, Ghost Hunters and many of the series’ original investigators are returning for a brand-new season on discovery+, with the upcoming season set to premiere on the streaming service on January 1, 2022. In the years since the original SYFY series concluded, A&E revived the concept with original investigator Grant Wilson, while original investigators Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango went on to create Ghost Nation for the Travel Channel and discovery+. With so many original investigators part of the new Ghost Hunters, we can likely expect more familiar faces to drop by the paranormal investigation program. The new Ghost Hunters premieres on January 1, 2022 on discovery+.

Per press release, “Original members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti, reunite to revisit their most chilling cases and investigate disturbing new hauntings. Armed with state-of-the-art technology, their proven methodology, and special guest investigators, TAPS tackles disturbing paranormal activity head-on, leaving no stone unturned to reach the dead among the living. Twelve all-new one-hour episodes will drop weekly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The reboot of Ghost Hunters follows the team as they crisscross the country searching for answers in the nation’s most haunted locations including: the Old Joliet Prison in Joliet, Illinois; a haunted hotel with a dark past in Nebraska; a brewery in Pittsburgh; and a Virginia castle that might have visitors from outer space. Joining the core team are a host of experts from different paranormal backgrounds that add their own points-of-view and prowess to each unique case. Even the rock legend Meat Loaf joins the TAPS team on an investigation of an old haunting that is still scaring the local community.”

“It’s such a great feeling doing what we love together as a team and under the show name that created a genre,” Hawes shared in a statement. “Ghost Hunters is back with the names and faces you recognize, investigating some incredible locations with new equipment and in our style.”

“This whole new season of Ghost Hunters has some of the creepiest locations, best evidence, and familiar faces that the viewers will be excited to see,” Tango continued. “I’m excited for everyone to get that classic Ghost Hunters nostalgia they’ve been missing, but in a whole, fresh new way.”

“We found ourselves in some truly frightening situations this season that helped us capture some of our best evidence to date,” Gonsalves added.

The new season of Ghost Hunters is produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group.

Episodes of the first season are described as follows:

Episode 1 — “The Lost Souls of Joliet”

Begins streaming Saturday, January 1, 2022 on discovery+

Dakota Laden, Tanner Wiseman, and Alex Schroeder of Destination Fear join TAPS as they take on Old Joliet Prison. Unsettling paranormal activity has been ramping up at the now-shuttered penitentiary, and volunteers there are desperate for answers.

Episode 2 — “Lost Bones of the Argo”

Begins streaming Saturday, January 8, 2022 on discovery+

Satori Hawes and Cody DesBiens join TAPS for an investigation at a Nebraska hotel with a grim and grisly past. With frightening phenomena taking hold of the property, the owners need TAPS’ help to determine how safe it is for guests.

Episode 3 — “The Haunted Brewery”

Begins streaming Saturday, January 15, 2022 on discovery+

TAPS investigates a church-turned-brewery in Pittsburgh where ominous apparitions roam the floor and ghostly footsteps echo above. The team looks to an accidental death that took place on the property to help solve the mystery behind the haunting.

Episode 4 — “The Castle Light Mystery”

Begins streaming Saturday, January 22, 2022 on discovery+

TAPS heads to Virginia to explore Bacon’s Castle where for centuries people have witnessed an eerie ball of light traveling around the property. UFO expert Ben Hansen joins the investigation to determine if this ghostly orb is extraterrestrial in origin.

Episode 5 — “Ghosts of Gaines Tavern”

Begins streaming Saturday, January 29, 2022 on discovery+

TAPS visits a 19th-century Kentucky tavern plagued by a series of murders and suicides. The city is getting ready to reopen the building to the public, and the mayor wants to be sure that remnants of its tragic past don’t resurface as dangerous entities.

Episode 6 — “A Boy and Buried Secrets”

Begins streaming Saturday, February 5, 2022 on discovery+

A Virginia winery is ripe with unexplained occurrences. Frightened by the daily disruptions and run-ins with apparitions, the owners bring in TAPS to investigate the strange phenomena to find out if it threatens the safety of family, employees and guests.

Episode 7 — “The Haunted House on the Hill”

Begins streaming Saturday, February 12, 2022 on discovery+

Rock legend Meat Loaf joins TAPS to investigate an old farmhouse in Tennessee. Rumors of terrifying activity have plagued the property for decades, but the new owners want to reassure the community that their home doesn’t harbor dangerous entities.

Episode 8 — “The Girl With No Eyes”

Begins streaming Saturday, February 19, 2022 on discovery+

TAPS calls in Dustin Pari to join them in a baffling case in rural Kansas. Residents of an old farmhouse have reported unnerving paranormal activity over the past decade, and the new owners desperately need answers as to who – or what – is haunting the home.

Episode 9 — “Wraiths of Winchester”

Begins streaming Saturday, February 26, 2022 on discovery+

TAPS investigates the Philip Williams House, a historic Virginia home bloodied by the Civil War and haunted by unexplained apparitions and violence. Secrets concealed beneath its floors may be tied to the extensive paranormal phenomena.

Episode 10 — “Moonshiner Spirits”

Begins streaming Saturday, March 5, 2022 on discovery+

Amy Bruni and Adam Berry of Kindred Spirits join TAPS as the team investigates White Hill Mansion in Fieldsboro, New Jersey.

Episode 11 — “The Shadow Man”

Begins streaming Saturday, March 12, 2022 on discovery+

Former Ghost Hunters investigator Kris Williams joins TAPS as the team investigates the Collingwood Arts Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Episode 12 — “Tortured Souls of Cresson”

Begins streaming Saturday, March 19, 2022 on discovery+

The Ghost Brothers and Dustin Pari join TAPS as the team investigates Cresson Sanitorium in Pennsylvania.

Check out the season premiere of the new Ghost Hunters on discovery+ on January 1, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!