Final Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Asks Original Heroes to Answer the Call

It hasn’t been much of a secret that, with the sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, fans could expect appearances from stars of the first two films, yet the marketing for the upcoming adventure has focused more on the new heroes entering the fray and the ways in which they had familial connections to the iconic characters. With the release of the new film right around the corner, the final trailer for the upcoming sequel is making much more direct connections between the new characters and the Ghostbusters from the original films, with these teases sure to make fans of the franchise more excited for the adventure than ever. Check out the final trailer below before Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on November 19th.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Understandably, the announcement that any new film is being developed for a long-running franchise results in speculation about how it will connect to its predecessors, while audiences are also hopeful about the ways in which it paves a new path forward. In 2016, fans were given a Ghostbusters that focused on an entirely new team in a universe seemingly devoid of the heroes from the previous films, yet included cameos from a majority of the original stars.

Afterlife, however, seems to want to pass the torch from the original heroes to a new generation in a more definitive and substantial way.

“As ever, when you’re talking about a big film like that that has so many secrets up its sleeve, I’ve got to be extremely careful when talking about it,” writer Kenan shared with the Just The Facts with Alex Zane podcast earlier this year. “But I will say, from what we’ve been able to put out there, the important thing is communicating what is earnestly at the center of all this: which is us as writers, as storytellers, Jason and I, keeping the flame lit.”

He continued, “The flame that sparked for us — never mind the weight of proximity to the source of the Ghostbusters legend — for both of us as audience members, as pure audience members who were moved and were changed by seeing Ghostbusters. That lit a flame in both of us that we felt like we could keep lit for the people who, like us, shared it as young audience members and a new generation of audiences that could feel that same scope of thrills, terror, wonder, comedy, movie magic. So hopefully all of that stuff lives on in our film.”

