First Look at Ghostbusters: Afterlife Revealed

While it might have sounded like an impossible task to breathe life into the Ghostbusters franchise while also bringing back some of the core members of the original films’ cast, we have now been given our first look at Ghostbusters: Afterlife with all-new photos from Vanity Fair. Directed and co-written by original director Ivan Reitman’s son Jason Reitman, the new film stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace, and is also set to see the returns of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and more members of the original cast. As if these photos aren’t exciting enough, we also have confirmation that the first trailer for the film will debut Monday, December 9th.

Not only did we get our first look at the film, but Vanity Fair also shed light on what to expect from the film’s narrative.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The events of the finale of Ghostbusters, in which our heroes battled an otherworldly being as a monstrous marshmallow man terrorized New York City, has come to be known as the “Manhattan Crossrip.” Rudd will play Mr. Grooberson, who remembers the event “obsessively and is excited to pass on what he knows,” despite some thinking the event was a myth.

Meanwhile, Coon plays Callie, mother to Grace’s science-obsessed Phoebe, while Wolfhard plays the “gearhead son” Trevor. The film follows their exploits after they have “left everything they know and moved to a small town in Oklahoma after inheriting property from the father she didn’t know.”

It’s unclear to what extent the original cast will be involved.

“As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters,” Reitman shared with the outlet. “Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they’re ready to pick up the proton pack themselves.”

While the 2016 Ghostbusters was meant to serve as a reboot of the concept that reinvented core components of the original series, Afterlife will be a direct continuation of the first two films.

“The joy of co-writing a film like this is imagining the sound of Ecto-1’s engine revving back to life or the moment a PKE meter lights up for the first time and begins leading you toward your destiny,” Reitman pointed out.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to land in theaters on July 10, 2020.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!