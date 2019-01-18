‘Ghostbusters’: Ernie Hudson Claims “Everybody Is in” for Sequel

Since news broke earlier this week that a new Ghostbusters film would be coming that is set in the universe of the first two films, fans have been wondering if any of the original cast would return to reprise their roles. Star Ernie Hudson recently noted that, with original director Ivan Reitman on board as a producer, he and the other original stars are in for whatever the film might have planned.

“Ivan Reitman is there and everybody is in. Now whether the studio will do it, I’m the guy who sits by the phone and waits for the call,” Hudson shared with the Daily Mail. “So if they call, I’ll answer. If not, I’ve got other stuff that I’m doing.”

The new film will be directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan, who also co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan. Other than being set in the original universe, it’s unclear if the film will focus on the familiar characters or merely take place in a universe where the events of those films took place.

Sadly, one original member of the team who won’t be in the film is Harold Ramis, who passed away in 2014.

“We miss Harold, because Harold was really the glue that I think held everybody together,’ Hudson shared. “He was always my go-to point and anything that was a little bit weird, or whatever, Harold was the guy who would sort of say, ‘Ernie, just…’ and explain the world to me. And I miss him, but his spirit is there.”

In 2016, a reboot of the series debuted starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones. While has its merits, its box office and critical reception weren’t as strong as expected, seemingly killing off all plans of that universe of films to continue. Hudson had a cameo in that film, as did original stars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd. Additionally, Ramis was featured as a bronze bust in the background of a scene.

“Well I love the ladies who were a part of that movie. I’m a fan of all theirs. I think they did a wonderful job. I don’t quite think it was… there’s a vibe or feeling that Ghostbusters has; it was a little bit different,” the actor shared. “It was uniquely theirs, which I guess it should have been, but I wanted to see something sort of extended from… This was a reboot. I would like to have seen a movie that takes place 30 years into the future, which is where we are. So I loved it, I think they did a wonderful job, I enjoyed the movie, but I’d like to see us bring the real Ghostbusters, whatever that means.”

More than merely appearing in a film out of obligation, Hudson also implied he would be excited to revisit his character to depict how he’s changed over the years.

“We’ve grown, we’ve learned and a lot of really new young talent that I’m sure they’d bring in to it,” Hudson noted. “So it would be a lot of fun. I think it would only deepen. And we’ll miss Harold.”

The new Ghostbusters is slated to hit theaters in summer 2020.

