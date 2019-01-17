Does ‘Glass’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

It’s only a matter of hours until fans can get to the theaters to see how M. Night Shyamalan‘s superhero epic all wraps up, as the worlds of Unbreakable and Split finally collide in Glass.

Given that this is the writer/director’s own take on the popular movie genre, it stands to reason that fans are curious if Glass has a post-credits scene at the end of the film.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Glass below.

The answer is no, there is not a post-credits scene in the movie. So if you decide to stick around, make sure you’re paying attention to all of the talented names who helped make the movie happen, rather than getting disappointed that there’s nothing extra after the film’s resolution.

Glass appears to be the end of Shyamalan’s saga, as he’s frequently expressed that he will not make another sequel to the saga of David Dunn, Elijah Price, and Kevin Wendell Crumb. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the film, the director said he’s finished telling that story.

“Yeah, I would say so,” said Shyamalan. “I have a lot of original stories I want to tell. I’m an original filmmaker and I want to keep on telling new stories and new characters. It’s fun for me to figure out a new language, and then learn it, and try to get an audience in two hours to learn, and accept it, and really find their way.”

Of course, all that could change if Samuel L. Jackson pesters Shyamalan enough. The actor would constantly pester him about an Unbreakable sequel before it actually happened.

“I would just see [Samuel L. Jackson] randomly if I was in Los Angeles — and I don’t go to Los Angeles hardly at all. So one time I was driving on the studio lot and his car came, and he rolled down the window and he’s like, ‘When are we making that sequel motherf-cker?’” Shyamalan said to CinemaBlend. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m working on it. I’m working on it, man. I’m working on it, I got to drive, bye.’”

It finally happened, and now fans get to see how the saga ends.

Glass premieres in theaters Friday, January 18th.