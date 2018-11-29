New ‘Glass’ Poster Triples the Threats

The playing field in Unbreakable was even, with Bruce Willis‘ David Dunn going up against Samuel L. Jackson‘s Elijah Price, but Glass will see Dunn outnumbered, having to face not only Price but also Kevin Crumb’s (James McAvoy) multiple personalities. See how the villains outnumber our hero in the new poster below, ahead of the film landing in theaters on January 18, 2019.

From Unbreakable, Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

In 2017, fans were given a fulfilling thriller with Split, with McAvoy portraying multiple different characters, easily becoming one of the best genre performances of the year. Ealrier this year, Jackson praised his new co-star’s contributions to Glass.

“Really wonderful sitting in a room and watching James do what James does,” Jackson shared with Collider about making the film. “As good as I like to think I am or what I do and how I do it, watching somebody transform characters in front of your eyes and have an argument with four different people is pretty amazing.”

Also returning to the series is Anya Taylor-Joy, who recently teased what fans could expect from the new film.

“With Split, there was a giant sense of adventure and discovery. We were making something different, and it was weird and everything was so intense,” Taylor-Joy detailed to Collider. “There was a real sense of adventure with Split, whilst with Glass, it felt so epic. Every single day, everyone was so happy to be there because we were aware that we were making cinematic history. That’s a big deal. And then, you see Sam [Jackson] in his costume. I’m a true fangirl, so I was just like, ‘Oh, my god, that’s Elijah Price! That’s crazy! And I’m in a scene with him. That’s nuts!’ I think we were all just so excited to be a part of it, and all very grateful to be a part of something so monumental.”

Be sure to check out Glass when it lands in theaters on January 18, 2019.

