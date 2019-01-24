‘Glass’ Projected to Win Second Straight Weekend at Box Office

It’s January, which is typically slow for new movie releases. People tend to use this time to catch up on the Awards Season contenders and eagerly await the spring surge of blockbusters. However, M. Night Shyamalan‘s Glass hit theaters last week and it’s projected to win the box office for the second weekend in a row.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Glass will likely top this weekend’s new releases, which include The Kid Who Would Be King and Serenity. The former was directed by Joe Cornish, best known for co-writing the first Ant-Man film and writing/directing 2011’s Attack the Block. Currently, the movie has a 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, so there’s always the possibility that it could garner some word-of-mouth attention.

Despite the misleading name, Serenity is not another continuation of the Whedonverse. It’s actually an indie drama/thriller starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway from Steven Knight, best known for writing Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises, and The Girl in the Spider’s Web. Serenity currently has a 24% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Last weekend, Glass opened to $46.5 million, which was a dip compared to its projected $105 million to $120 million. However, Glass still beat it’s parent films. Split opened just over $40 million in 2017 while Unbreakable earned $30.3 million when it opened in 2000. THR predicts Glass could garner another $20 million this weekend considering the mild competition. They expect The Kid Who Would Be King to earn somewhere between $7 million to $13 million and Serenity to get $5 million to $7 million.

Shyamalan’s Glass may have opened to mix reviews, currently standing at only 37% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that’s not stopping audiences from wanting to see the Unbreakable and Split crossover film. In the new movie, David Dunn (Bruce Willis) and Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) are reunited from their Unbreakable days when they end up being treated by Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson) for their “delusions of grandeur”. At the same time, Dr. Staple attempts to treat The Horde, the many personalities shared by James McAvoy’s character from Split. The film also brings back Split‘s Anya Taylor-Joy and Unbreakable‘s Spencer Treat Clark and Charlene Woodward in important supporting roles.

