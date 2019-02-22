‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Release Date Moved to Avoid ‘Fast and Furious 9’

While we’re still waiting for the King of the Monsters to return, it will be a shorter wait before we get to see Godzilla vs. Kong, as Warner Bros. Pictures shuffles around their release schedule.

Godzilla vs. Kong will now premiere in theaters two months earlier, now given a March 13, 2020 release date. This revelation comes after Universal Pictures dated Fast & Furious 9 last week for May 22, 2020, which was the original release date for the monster showdown. Obviously, Warner Bros. and Legendary don’t want to race against Vin Diesel’s juggernaut franchise.

This is probably a smart move for the budding Monster-Verse, which has yet to truly crossover as it builds toward the showdown between the two marquee titans. Godzilla will return to theaters to take on Mothra, Rodan, and Ghidorah in just a few months when Godzilla: King of the Monsters premieres.

This is preamble before King Kong finally enters the fray, picking up years after the events of Kong: Skull Island. That film’s director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has praised filmmaker Adam Wingard for the approach he’s taking to Godzilla vs. Kong.

“Yeah. He’s got plenty of freedom to sort of play around with how he wants and to play around with … I always joke that my Kong was kind of like a character in a Shane Black movie in the sense that he just gets beat the fuck up by the end of the movie,” Roberts told Collider. “He’s just battered and scarred, and so he’s got that kind of reluctant protagonist vibe to him. I think Adam’s willing to take that anime thing and do what he needs to do as he squares off with Godzilla.”

But before we get there, Godzilla still has to survive the gauntlet against the other titans and earn the title of King of the Monsters. Check out the synopsis for the upcoming movie below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah,” the synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads. “When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters premieres May 31, 2019.

Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 13, 2020.

