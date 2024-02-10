Goosebumps Renewed at Disney+ But With a Twist

R.L. Stine's beloved Goosebumps books series was brought to life last year on Disney+. The show was mostly well-received and ended up with a "Fresh" critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Today, Disney Branded Television announced during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that the series has been renewed for a second season by Sony Pictures Television Studios. However, if you're hoping the show is going to tackle some of the questions leftover from Season One, alter your expectations because it's been revealed the show is going to continue as an anthology series.

According to the press release, Season 2 of Goosebumps will feature "a brand-new story, setting, and cast" based on Stine's book series. You can read a description of the new season here: "In the upcoming season, teenage siblings discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."

"Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series' chills, thrills, heart, and humor, making it one of Disney Branded Television's most-watched shows of last year," Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, shared "We can't wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for season two."

"We are incredibly proud of the work of our writers, producers, cast, and crew and the vision they brought to season one, which a new generation of fans are loving alongside those who grew up in R.L. Stine's iconic world," Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added. "Like when you cracked open a new book in the 'Goosebumps' series, we can't wait to see how the writers flip the show on its head as we explore the series as an anthology. Thanks to Disney Branded Television, who remain steadfast partners throughout this wonderfully chilling journey."

Nicholas Stoller (The Muppets) and Rob Letterman (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) developed the Goosebumps adaptation and serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Hilary Winston (Community), Neal H. Moritz (Fast & Furious franchise), Scholastic Entertainment's Iole Lucchese (Clifford the Big Red Dog), Pavun Shetty (The Boys), Conor Welch (Platonic), Scholastic Entertainment's Caitlin Friedman (Stillwater) and Erin O'Malley (New Girl).

Are you excited Goosebumps is returning? How do you feel about the anthology twist? Tell us in the comments, and stay tuned for more updates about the show.