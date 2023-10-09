Goosebumps Review: One Ghoulishly Good Time

Few properties have as large a footprint as Goosebumps in the world of horror literature. The middle-grade series by R.L. Stine is nothing short of iconic, serving as the entry point into horror for millions around the world. Because of the firepower the brand carries, it's one that's been mined time and time again for spinoffs and adaptations, with the latest coming in the form of a live-action series on Disney+ and Hulu.

The Goosebumps TV series that debuted in 1995 has become a cult classic in and of itself, a nostaglic tentpole for '90s kids everywhere. Then there was the film duology starring Jack Black that performed similarly with critics and audiences, though it arguably didn't become as big of a deal as its predecessor. Luckily, for long-time fans of the book series, 2023's Goosebumps reboot not only meets expectations, but overshoots any previous live-action adaptation.

Rather than following the formula of the first TV show and feeling more formulaically similar to the films, this Goosebumps takes place in a small Oregon town and follows the complicated relationships between teens Isabella (Ana Yi Puig), James (Miles McKenna), Lucas (Will Price), Isaiah (Zack Morris), and Margot (Isa Briones), who shift from friends to enemies to frenemies to romantic partners. When the gang throws a Halloween party at the town's infamous haunted home, they learn that not only has new teacher Nathan Bratt (Justin Long) actually moved into the spooky property, but that he might not be the only one residing in the ominous abode. As the series unfolds, Nathan finds himself forming a connection with a former resident that's a little too close for comfort, while the teens become the main characters of familiar Goosebumps stories, weaving together original plot points and beloved Stine stories.

Featuring an ensemble that largely splits screen time equally, the latest iteration of Goosebumps is tonally comparable to a 1980s slasher draped with the setting of Twilight but without the vampires and werewolves—or the sparkly ones, at least. The Pacific Northwest provides the perfect backdrop to this story, one that weaves in and out of every episode between scenes and subplots that draw directly for the source material.

And that may be where the show shines best: its faithfulness to the words Stine first wrote decades ago. There's a sense of naivety that courses through this show's bones, as if it were the tween novels actually come to life. The characters are written for consumption by children, with each of them interacting and making decisions you might expect from the audiences reading the books. On that front, it can be cheesy and campy but stops short of being tacky each time. It's fully aware of what it wants (and needs) to be, and executes near-flawlessly as it never tries to outdo the books it's based on, rather it pays tribute to the terrifying tomes.

Goosebumps also happens to be surprisingly spooky, partially because of the rain-soaked settings and partially because of its dedication to hits like Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, Night of the Living Dummy, and countless other Goosebumps classics. The show refuses to pull its punches, injecting some grotesque sequences that may be a little too much for some in the family.

While each of the 20-somethings-posing-as-teenagers carry their own weight throughout the duration of the show, Justin Long's presence steals each scene every time he appears on screen. Long's horror resume is very evident any time he pops up, a consummate professional in his dual role position.

Goosebumps provides plenty of spooks for those looking for a scare, no matter what kind. There's body horror, monsters, possessions, jump scares, and more—all while being fully faithful to the books that have come before. Now that the calendar reads October, it's hard to imagine a better watch for the entire family during the season. At the very least, you'll be in for a ghoulishly good time.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

The first five episodes of Goosebumps will hit both Disney+ and Hulu this Friday, October 13th. The remaining five episodes will then be released every Friday on a weekly basis.