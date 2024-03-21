Goosebumps Season 2 Gets New Cast Members and Synopsis

An all-new season of Goosebumps will be coming to Disney+, based on the iconic series of stories from author R.L. Stine, and in the wake of the news that David Schwimmer would be starring in the new episodes, Deadline has confirmed even more cast members who are joining the project. Much like the debut season of the series, the storyline will be focusing on a young batch of characters as they grapple with otherworldly events, with Deadline not only revealing the young batch of stars joining the series, but also offering insight into what this new storyline will explore.

The outlet describes the new season, "Season 2 will follow teenage siblings who discover a threat stirring, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."

The new episodes will star Sam McCarthy (Dead to Me) and Jayden Bartels (Side Hustle) as fraternal twins Devin and Cece, respectively; Elijah Cooper (That Girl Lay Lay) as CJ; Galilea La Salvia (Party Down) as Frankie; and Francesca Noel (R#J) as Alex. In addition to Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz was also previously announced as starring in the new season.

Stine's beloved books were first brought to life in a TV series in the '90s, which typically adapted the storylines of books directly and often in multi-part installments. This new series instead used its first season to tell an original storyline and the events of beloved books were integrated into each episode, so this upcoming season will likely take a similar approach to blending an original storyline with iconic storylines.

It's unknown what books this new season could honor, but producers Rob Letterman and Hilary Winston previously shared some of their favorite stories that they hope to adapt in the future.

"I'm pretty sure [producer] Nick [Stoller] is going to say The Girl Who Cried Monster, that's my guess on that," Winston shared with ComicBook.com last year. "There's The Werewolf of Fever Swamp. There's a lot of classics that you know. We couldn't obviously do all of them. Stay out of the Basement, which I always talk about because I love that one. There's just so many good ones, and it's like you forget about them. And then when you're going through the list, you're like, 'Oh, my gosh, yeah, there's that one. There's that one.'"

Letterman added, "I love the Welcome to Dead House book. It's the first [Goosebumps]. And I remember R.L. Stine talking about how it was the first one ... They didn't know what was going to happen with Goosebumps. He had no idea it was going to be a phenomenon. It was just what it was. It was a writing assignment he did and he said it scared the crap out of kids. It's what he discovered after writing, and he had to dial it back a little bit after that one. You know, the next books going on. But I do love that book. The premise is terrifying. It's just a really scary read."

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of Goosebumps.

Are you looking forward to the second season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!