Friends Star David Schwimmer Cast in Goosebumps Season 2

Goosebumps Season 2 is set to have David Schwimmer star in the Disney+ show. Deadline reports that the Friends actor is tabbed to be a focus in Season 2. A group of teenage siblings discover something sinister in their town. As they pull at the threads of this mystery, they discover that four teenagers vanished back in 1994. Schwimmer plays divorced dad Anthony, who has his kids for the summer as all of this intrigue unwinds in front of him. It will be a kick for older viewers who remember his other work to see him possibly interact with the 90s again through Goosebumps. Disney is thrilled to have the anthology series back for Season 2.

"Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series' chills, thrills, heart and humor, making it one of Disney Branded Television's most-watched shows of last year," Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television previously said. "We can't wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for season two."

What Stories Are Coming In Goosebumps Season 2?

(Photo: Disney+)

Riding high off of that first season, Goosebumps creative team members sat down to speak with ComicBook.com. Executive producers Rob Letterman, Nicholas Stoller, and Hilary Winston talked about the future of the Disney+ series. Now, the second salvo of episodes is set to be an anthology series. But, we asked about which books are at the top of their wish list to adapt for the small screen.

"I'm pretty sure Nick is going to say The Girl Who Cried Monster, that's my guess on that," Winston revealed. "There's The Werewolf of Fever Swamp. There's a lot of classics that you know. We couldn't obviously do all of them. Stay out of the Basement, which I always talk about because I love that one. There's just so many good ones, and it's like you forget about them. And then when you're going through the list, you're like, 'Oh my gosh, yeah, there's that one. There's that one.'"

How Good Is Goosebumps?

(Photo: Disney+)

Season 1 of Goosebumps was quite a ride. ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt had the pleasure of reviewing the episodes for the site. In his review, our critic pointed out that despite Goosebumps being a nostalgia property, there was something fresh about this iteration. That willingness to innovate sets it above some other recent reboot attempts.

"The Goosebumps TV series that debuted in 1995 has become a cult classic in and of itself, a nostaglic tentpole for '90s kids everywhere," Barnhardt argued. "Then there was the film duology starring Jack Black that performed similarly with critics and audiences, though it arguably didn't become as big of a deal as its predecessor. Luckily, for long-time fans of the book series, 2023's Goosebumps reboot not only meets expectations, but overshoots any previous live-action adaptation."

Does this make you excited about Season 2? Let us know down in the comments!