‘Goosebumps’ Sequel Reportedly Getting a New Title

It looks like Goosebumps may not be heading to Horrorland after all!

After the success of Goosebumps in 2015, a sequel to Jack Black‘s horror-adventure movie was quickly ordered, but details were kept under wraps. Then, this past May, that sequel was officially titled Goosebumps: Horrorland, and given a release date in the fall of 2018.

Now, according to a new report from Omega Underground, it seems as though plans have changed. The site is claiming that the sequel is now titled Goosebumps: Slappy’s Revenge.

This title lines up with one of the novels from R.L. Stine, and puts the spotlight on the fan-favorite character, Slappy the Puppet. If you recall, the character appeared in the first Goosebumps film, and was voiced by Jack Black.

In addition to the supposed title change, OU is reporting that the film is set to return to Atlanta for production in the first half of 2018.

That start date seems fairly likely, seeing as how we’re just weeks away from entering 2018. However, the longer production on the film waits, the harder it’s going to be to meet that fall 2018 release date. It looks as though the film will probably have to be pushed back into 2019.

At this time, these reports remain unconfirmed, and there is still speculation as to whether or not Jack Black will be reprising his role as R.L. Stine in the sequel.