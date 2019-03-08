‘The Green Inferno’ Blu-ray Release to Include Nearly an Hour of Never-Before-Seen Footage

In 2015, Eli Roth delivered his love letter to grimy, Italian cannibal movies with The Green Inferno. To celebrate the film, Scream Factory is releasing a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with numerous special features, including nearly an hour of never-before-seen footage. Get the details of the set below before it hits shelves on April 23rd.

The mastermind behind the Hostel franchise and Cabin Fever, horror auteur Eli Roth, serves up a feast of gut-wrenching terror in the gruesome fear-fest The Green Inferno. Determined to protect the Amazon rainforest, a group of student activists fly to Peru only to crash-land deep in the jungle. Captured by a pack of bloodthirsty cannibals, the survivors suffer unspeakable acts of butchery at the hands of the very tribe they were trying to save. A non-stop barrage of carnage and chills, The Green Inferno is an unhinged blast!

The disc’s special features are as follow:

Includes The Exclusive Original CD Soundtrack By Manuel Riveiro With Bonus Tracks

NEW Into The Green Inferno – An Interview With Co-writer/Producer/Director Eli Roth

Into The Green Inferno – An Interview With Co-writer/Producer/Director Eli Roth NEW Uncivilized Behavior: Method Acting In The Green Inferno – Featuring Interviews With Actors Lorenza Izzo, Daryl Sabara, And Kirby Bliss Blanton

Audio Commentary With Co-writer/Producer/Director Eli Roth, Producer Nicolás López, And Cast Members Lorenza Izzo, Aaron Burns, Kirby Bliss Blanton, And Daryl Sabara

Original Publicity Featurettes Including The Making of The Green Inferno

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still Galleries – Storyboards And Makeup Tests, Behind-The-Scenes Photos, Village Construction, Publicity, Movie Stills

“I’m so excited about the bonus materials. We were never able to put the making-of on the original release and the footage we have from the amazon is incredible” Eli Roth shared about the Blu-ray release, per Dread Central. “It was amazing to relive the experience of making The Green Inferno. We took our crew further than any narrative film crew has ever gone and the stories are even more insane than I remember.”

You can head to Shout Factory’s website to learn more and pre-order your copy before it hits shelves on April 23rd.

