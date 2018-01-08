Guillermo del Toro Celebrated His Golden Globes Win At In-N-Out Burger

Awards ceremonies are often glamorous affairs, allowing the biggest names in Hollywood to get together in extravagant outfits to honor the year’s best films. Once the ceremony is over, however, attendees can celebrate their evening in whichever way they see fit. In the case of Guillermo del Toro, who earned a Best Director award, he found no other suitable way to celebrate than by heading to In-N-Out.

Del Toro earned the honor thanks to his film The Shape of Water, which scored the most nominations of any other film at this year’s festivities. The film snagged seven nominations, which is sure to make it a frontrunner at the upcoming Academy Awards, taking home Best Director and Best Original Score.

The director’s celebration at In-N-Out continued what was truly a remarkable night, as he also shared an incredibly heartfelt message upon earning his award.

In his film, a mute woman (Sally Hawkins) finds a connection with a creature captured by a military research organization, which they torture in hopes of unlocking its secrets. As she feels like a monster in her own right, this woman orchestrates an escape for the creature, which wants nothing more than to exist.

“Since childhood, I’ve been faithful to monsters. I have been saved and absolved by them, because monsters, I believe, are patron saints of our blissful imperfections,” del Toro shared. “And they allow and embody the possibility of failing and [living]. For 25 years, I have handcrafted very strange little tales made of motion, color, light and shadow. And in many of these instances, in three, precise instances, these strange stories, these fables, have saved my life. Once with Devil’s Backbone, once with Pan’s Labyrinth and now with Shape of Water.”

Del Toro is one of cinema’s most ambitious directors, as he crafts movies filled with monsters, ghosts and demons, yet they’re always full of heart and romance. These complicated elements are also a reflection of the complicated filmmaker.

“As directors, these things are not just entries in filmographies,” del Toro gushed. “We have made a deal with a particularly inefficient devil that trades three years of your life for one entry on IMDb. These things are biographies and they are life.”

The audience responded so strongly to his words that he had to stop multiple times for applause, resulting in him running out of time, with the awards music swelling as a cue to finish his speech.

“Lower the music, guys,” the director joked. “It’s taken 25 years, give me a minute.”

The Shape of Water is in theaters now.

