Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Halloween 6 Plans, Praises Rob Zombie’s Remake

Following the release of Pulp Fiction, director Quentin Tarantino became one of Hollywood’s hottest directors, affording him a number of opportunities, and, while the project never developed, the filmmaker recently detailed what his plans were for the sixth Halloween movie were if he had written a full script. The last film had debuted in 1989 and introduced some concepts that the franchise never fully fleshed out, with Tarantino noting he would have taken Michael Myers on an unexpected road trip. Additionally, Tarantino shared his praise for Rob Zombie’s accomplishments with the 2007 remake of the original film, despite the experience not being entirely effective among audiences.

“Way before I’d ever done anything … it would have been if I had done it — I never got hired — but it would have been my job to figure out who the guy in the boots is,” Tarantino shared with Consequence of Sound. “I was like, ‘Leave that scene where [the Man in Black] shows up, alright, and freeze Michael Myers.’ And so the only thing that I had in my mind — I still hadn’t figured out who that dude was — was like the first 20 minutes would have been the Lee Van Cleef dude and Michael Myers on the highway, on the road, and they stop at coffee shops and shit and wherever Michael Myers stops, he kills everybody. So, they’re like leaving a trail of bodies on Route 66.”

In Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, the mysterious Man in Black follows Michael’s path of murder, ultimately helping free him in the film’s finale by burning down the jail where the murderer was apprehended. Fans are left wondering who the character was and what motivates these actions, only for Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers to connect the Man in Black to a cult who had helped unleash Michael’s killer instinct.

While Zombie’s films were technically considered remakes, they offered a new interpretation of Myers’ origin story, which most fans, Tarantino included, initially found frustrating. The filmmaker noted that, upon revisiting the films, he grew a strong admiration for them.

“I am a big fan of the Rob Zombie Halloweens,” Tarantino admitted. “When I saw the first one, I didn’t like it at all. I didn’t like the aesthetic. I didn’t like everything that he added to it and then the last hour just becomes this fast forward remake of the first one. What the fuck is all this shit? Eight months later, I watched it on video … and I really liked them once I got all the preconceptions out of my head. That kid [Daeg Faerch] is really good. I mean, what did I think Rob Zombie was going to do with it? Do I want him to do something else? I like his Sam Peckinpah aesthetic. So, now that I didn’t have a bug up my ass about it, I was actually able to appreciate it. And again, it’s that kid who got me into it, and Danielle Harris is fantastic.”

He added, “She steals the second one if you asked me, but Brad Dourif is terrific in it. And then the second one is really great because it completely can now go on its own.”

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

