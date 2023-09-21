Halloween: New Michael Myers Behind-the-Scenes Book to Explore Making of Reboot Trilogy

One of the most anticipated events of the last few years in the world of horror was the development of David Gordon Green's trilogy of Halloween movies, as it brought back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode to serve as a direct continuation of the original 1978 film. Ahead of the release of the films, a tight lid was kept on each adventure as to not spoil any surprises for fans, but with that trilogy now behind us, the book Halloween: The Official Making of Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends by Abbie Bernstein will chronicle the behind-the-scenes journey of how those films were realized. The book is now available for pre-order before it hits shelves on October 17th.

Penguin Random House describes the book, "Four decades after the original Halloween took the world by storm, Miramax, Blumhouse Productions, and Trancas International bring a terrifying new trilogy of films in the iconic horror franchise to cinemas.

"In these direct sequels to John Carpenter's 1978 movie, Laurie Strode and the residents of Haddonfield once again fall prey to escaped killer Michael Myers. As the police desperately try to track him down, Laurie, along with her family, prepares to face her murderous nemesis one more time in a confrontation 40 years in the making...

"The making of this much-anticipated movie trilogy is covered in fascinating detail in this official companion book. The creative processes behind the stunts, costumes, production design, and make-up effects are revealed through interviews with the cast and crew, while captivating on-set photography captures the shooting of the key scenes and action set-pieces. A must for all horror fans, Halloween 2018-2022: The Official Making of the Films reveals the method behind the terror."

While it's only been a year since Halloween Ends brought the trilogy to its conclusion, fans will be excited about this upcoming book if only to get any new Michael Myers content in the foreseeable future. As it stands, there are currently no confirmed plans for any more entries into the Halloween franchise, but given the popularity of the series, it seems like only a matter of time before we get another adventure set in the iconic world.

Halloween: The Official Making of Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends is now available for pre-order before it hits shelves on October 17th.

