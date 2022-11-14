Halloween Ends Featurette Breaks Down Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' Final Fight (Exclusive)

More than 40 years after they first collided in 1978's Halloween, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers had their final showdown in the climax of Halloween Ends, which was their most brutal conflict to date. Part of what made the battle so intense is that actors Jamie Lee Curtis and James Jude Courtney pulled out all the stops to faithfully embrace the spirit of their characters, as they both happily took on all of the sequence's physical challenges. You can check out the above featurette to see just how invested in the battle the pair were before Halloween Ends lands on Digital on November 15th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 27th.

The film is described, "The most acclaimed and revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers. Michael hasn't been seen for four years after the events of Halloween Kills. Laurie lives with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and has chosen to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. When a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, a cascade of violence and terror is ignited with a final confrontation between Laurie and Michael unlike any ever captured on screen. Only one of them will survive."

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Audio commentary by director/co-writer David Gordon Green, actors Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell, first assistant director Atilla Salih Yücer, and production assistant Hugo Garza

Ending Halloween - Explore the creative team's approach to crafting the film's final sequence

Final Girl – Jamie Lee Curtis discusses the legacy of Laurie Strode

No Place Like Haddonfield – Filmmakers and cast reveal what makes Halloween productions so special

A Different Threat – Examine how evil has evolved in Haddonfield

The Visions of Terror – See how production departments came together to achieve the film's unique style

Twisted Deaths – An up-close look at the film's gruesome death scenes

6 deleted and extended scenes ("Michael Shakes Things Up," "Joan's Bunny Slam," "Corey Reflects Upon Himself," "Ronald's Stuck at Work," "Margo Gets the Boot," "Joan's Recipe for Disaster"

Gag reel

