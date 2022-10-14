Halloween Ends Producer Addresses if Franchise Will Really Conclude With New Sequel

As implied by the title, the upcoming Halloween Ends poises itself as the conclusion of Michael Myers' reign of terror, but given that the franchise has survived for more than 40 years and reinvented itself in various ways, it seems hard to believe that the narrative will really come to an end. Producer Jason Blum recently weighed in on the matter, as he pointed out that he can't entirely say the series will be done for good, but the new installment does bring Blumhouse's partnership with series producer Malek Akkad to an end. Halloween Ends is set to hit theaters on October 14th.

"I didn't say it's gonna be the last Halloween movie. It's our last Halloween movie," Blum shared with ScreenRant. "We have no more rights to make any more Halloween, so it goes back to Malek. And what he does, only he knows, but we are done. And this is our last one and I think people will be very happy."

When filmmakers John Carpenter and Debra Hill delivered audiences the original Halloween in 1978, the plan was never to explore subsequent installments, though when they realized a sequel would get made anyway, they agreed to write it in hopes of maintaining some semblance of control. 1981's Halloween II should have been the end of Michael Myers, as the third film abandoned that mythology entirely, much to the disappointment of fans.

The nature of a slasher series means it's hard to ever really rule out sequels, though both Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later ended in seemingly definitive ways, only for Myers to live on. While Halloween Ends surely can't be the end of the franchise, especially given how it has revived interest in the concept, it's hard to imagine what could follow the trilogy directed by David Gordon Green.

According to co-creator of the franchise Carpenter, the series won't end until the box-office returns dry up.

"Let me explain the movie business to you: if you take a dollar sign and attach it to anything, there will be somebody who wants to do a sequel. It will live. If the dollar sign is not big enough, no matter what, it will not live," Carpenter joked with ComicBook.com about what could happen after Halloween Ends. "I don't know, man. I don't know. This time, I do not know. They really want to end. They're going to shut it off, end it. It's what David has in mind. That's fine."

