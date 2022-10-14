Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Teases Surprising Details About New Cameo

✖

Despite his face never appearing on screen, many audiences consider Nick Castle to be a defining figure for the Halloween franchise, as he performed a majority of the masked sequences for the killer in the original 1978 movie. The actor returned to the franchise for the first time for the 2018 sequel, in which he had a brief cameo and provided the sound effects of Myers' breathing. Castle also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. The actor is again returning to the franchise for another cameo in Halloween Ends, with the actor recently revealing details about the cameo while recording -- funnily enough -- a Cameo for a fan. Halloween Ends is currently slated to hit theaters on October 14th.

WARNING: Potential spoilers for Halloween Ends below

According to Castle, the upcoming film featured him appearing on-screen but without the Michael Myers mask.

"By the way, I'm going to be in the new one, but I won't be in the mask. Don't tell anybody," Castle shared in the Cameo. "You'll see me, you'll see this face. Yes, for the first time on camera, the actual face of Nicholas Castle."

Understandably, some fans will start speculating that this means the upcoming film will reveal a new look at Michael Myers' face, but this likely isn't the case. Or, at least, it won't be the case in regards to Castle's involvement.

Back in 1978, audiences saw an unmasked Myers, though that scene saw Myers being played by Tony Moran. In the recent Halloween films from director David Gordon Green, James Jude Courtney has taken on the duties of playing the masked Myers, with certain sequences offering slightly obscured looks at the unmasked character. So while we can't rule out Myers appearing without his mask in the new movie, he would likely be played by Courtney for such scenes.

While fans have a few more months of waiting before we get a new look at Halloween Ends, it would seem more likely that Castle appears without the iconic Michael Myers mask more as a tribute to his contributions to the franchise over the years as opposed to having a significant narrative impact on the upcoming sequel.

