Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Announces Orlando Dates and Ticket Sales

With April right around the corner, Halloween fans know that we're just about six months away from the best time of the year, with Universal Orlando Resort announcing when this year's Halloween Horror Nights will be held. Like in previous years, the event will kick off in September and run select nights up through October 31st, giving fans plenty of opportunities to immerse themselves in the most frightening haunted houses imaginable, along with various other in-person events and attractions. Universal Orlando Resort's Halloween Horror Nights ticket sales have also launched, offering fans a variety of ways to get in on the action. You can check out full details of ticketing and dates below as we stand by for details on the houses themselves.

Per press release, "The world's premier Halloween event, Universal Orlando Resort's Halloween Horror Nights, returns to Universal Studios Florida for a record-breaking 44 nights this fall -- unleashing a new slate of horrifying haunted houses and scare zones filled with menacing creatures, and outrageous entertainment on select nights September 1st through October 31st. Starting today, guests can officially begin to summon their scream squad and plan the ultimate fall getaway with a variety of offers available now, including single-night event tickets, event upgrades, and a vacation package that allows them to relish in the thrills of the parks during the day before braving the chills of Halloween Horror Nights at night.

"This highly anticipated event will bring guests' worst nightmares to life within 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by everything from top names in terror and pop culture to unfathomable original abominations devised by the twisted creators of the event. Guests will also navigate five scare zones throughout the park -- each filled with hordes of gruesome creatures stalking their every move -- and enjoy outrageous live entertainment. And when they need a break from the scares, guests can satiate their appetite with a frightfully delicious menu inspired by the event's sinister lineup, shop the latest merchandise at highly themed retail locations that are attractions in and of themselves, and enjoy some of Universal Studios Florida's most exciting rides.

"See below for an overview of the current offers guests can book now to experience Halloween Horror Nights 2023. Additional ticket products and offers -- including the Frequent Fear Pass and more -- will be available in the months ahead.

SINGLE-NIGHT EVENT TICKETS – Single-night event tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are available now starting at $79.99 plus tax when purchased online. Pricing varies depending on date of visit.

PLAN THE ULTIMATE FALL GETAWAY WITH A SPECIAL VACATION PACKAGE - Guests can plan the fall vacation of their screams and save up to $200 (based on a seven-night stay) with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to Halloween Horror Nights, five days of admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay, and accommodations at one of Universal Orlando's magnificently themed hotels. Package holders also receive exclusive benefits by being a Universal hotel guest, like access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights gate for faster entry into the event, Early Park Admission during the day, complimentary transportation throughout the resort, and more. This limited-time package is available for purchase now for use from September 1st to October 31st (savings vary based on length of stay). Guests can also stay at the heart of the screams and take advantage of a limited-time savings of 20% when booking a four-night stay at any of Universal Orlando's hotels (savings available for visits from September 1st through October 31st).

HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS EVENT UPGRADES TO MAXIMIZE THE FEAR - Guests can take their frightening experience at the world's premier Halloween event to the next level with unique event upgrades, including:

the Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass, which gives guests access to the Express queue to bypass the regular lines one time at each of the haunted houses and participating rides and attractions

the R.I.P. Tour experience, a guided nighttime tour where guests receive priority V.I.P. access to all haunted houses and shows, plus Universal Express Unlimited access at participating rides and attractions before and after their tour

and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour that offers a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life via a daytime, lights-on journey through select haunted houses.

Additional details about Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort will be revealed soon. For more information about the event and additional offers guests can book for their fall travel, visit www.universalorlando.com/halloween.

Universal Orlando Resort's Halloween Horror Nights runs September 1st through October 31st.

Are you looking forward to this year's event? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!