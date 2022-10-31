Halloween Horror Nights Announces First 2023 Maze

The East Coast of the U.S. is gearing up for Trick-or-Treating right now, but Universal Orlando just announced something spookier than plastic bats and ghosts hanging from your neighbor's tree: Chucky will take over the first haunted maze of 2023's Halloween Horror Nights lineup. The deadly doll, who stars in a hit series on USA Network and Syfy, has experienced a huge resurgence in popularity over the last couple of years as a result. In what seems like a good sign for the future of the series, Chucky will be well represented next spooky season.

Universal's Halloween Horror Nights is an annual Halloween-themed event at Universal Studios theme parks in Orlando, Hollywood, Japan and Singapore. Originally named Universal Studios Fright Nights in 1991, it began its life as a 3-night event at Universal Studios Florida, and expanded out from there.

"On this hallowed eve, Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights announces the first haunted house of its 2023 lineup, inspired by the USA & SYFY hit series, Chucky – unleashing the iconic killer doll at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood next season," NBCUniversal announced today.

Halloween Horror Nights has become so iconic that a feature film shot at the event was released earlier this year to solid reviews. Premiering in May, Scare Zone asked, "Welcome to Scare Zone, just another strip-mall Halloween Horror House ...or is it? From the strobe room to the masked maniacs wielding chainsaws, knives and pitchforks as they chase paying customers through the halls of this haunted maze, it's one good jump scare after another. However, as terrible things begin to happen and people end up dead, the visitors of Scare Zone think it's all just part of the 'show!'"

Chucky Season 2 debuted earlier this month on both SYFY and USA Network. Returning stars include Zackary Arthur as Jack Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Christine Elise as Kyle, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany, and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky. Devon Sawa (Final Destination) plays a new priest character seen in the trailer alongside Lara Jean Chorosteki; Joe Pantoliano (The Matrix) will also make a cameo appearance.

You can see the series Wednesdays on Syfy and USA, or stream the complete first season now on Peacock.