Stranger Things Returns to Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood

With each season, Stranger Things grows more popular as the events of the series grow more deadly, Universal Studios announcing today that the series would be celebrated with a new haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights in both Orlando and Hollywood. Last year's Season 4 might have been the biggest in the series yet, so now that fans have had the chance to witness all of the excitement and terror of our heroes' battles with the Upside Down, viewers can immerse themselves in that world in ways that only Universal Studios can pull off. Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on September 1st and at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 7th.

Per press release, "This year's petrifying haunted house will once again transport guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they will encounter the newest supernatural villain, Vecna, who is hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the eerie Upside Down and the real world in an attempt to reign supreme.

"The Stranger Things haunted house mirrors the mind-bending twists and supernatural terror of Season 4, immersing guests in a heart-pounding experience alongside valiant characters from the series, including Eleven, Max, Eddie and more. Guests will find themselves on the front line of Vecna's deadly attacks on the citizens of Hawkins while traveling through iconic scenes, including the notorious Hawkins Lab, the enigmatic Creel House, and Vecna's chilling mind lair. Along the way, guests will confront their deepest fears and come face to face with otherworldly creatures like demobats and even Vecna himself. In a race against the clock, guests find themselves in the ultimate showdown within Vecna's blood-red mindscape, striving to escape and save mankind from his deadly curse."

"From the opening shots of Stranger Things 4, Episode 1, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights," said John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. "We're excited for our fans to live Vecna's curse as we recreate the iconic and terrifying moments from the show," added Lora Sauls, Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort.

Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

