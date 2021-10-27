Halloween II Michael Myers One:12 Action Figure Is On Sale Now

Just in time for Halloween 2021 and the, Mezco Toys has opened up pre-orders for the Halloween II (1981) Michael Myers One:12 Collective action figure. The figure includes his trademark butcher’s knife and a hammer along with two jack-o-lanterns with light-up flickering functions. The classic jack-o-lantern even opens up to reveal a hidden skull inside.

In addition to the accessories mentioned above, the 1:12 scale Michael Myers figure features over 30 points of articulation, interchangeable hands, weathered coveralls with six bullet holes put there by his doctor Sam Loomis, and three head portraits. A full breakdown of the features can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pre-orders for the Michael Myers One:12 Collective action figure are available here at Entertainment Earth for $85 with free shipping in the US (you won’t be charged until it ships). You can also get it directly from Mezco for $85 with a non-refundable deposit and additional shipping costs. The figure is expected to arrive in September of 2022.

One:12 Collective Michael Myers Action Figure Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits.

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eleven (11) interchangeable hands including

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) pair of hammer holding hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of knife holding hands (L&R)

One (1) scalpel holding hand (scalpel permanently affixed) (R)

Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

Costume:

Tailored, weathered coveralls

Work boots

Accessories: