‘Halloween’s Jamie Lee Curtis Doesn’t Like Watching Scary Movies

Having starred in films like The Fog, Prom Night, and, of course, the Halloween franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis is an icon of the genre, though she doesn’t particularly enjoy horror films as a viewer. When Jimmy Kimmel revealed on his talk show that he hadn’t seen her new film because he’s not a fan of horror movies, Curtis echoed the sentiment while sharing some praise she had heard for the film.

“I’m not a big review reader, though people have been calling me and saying, ‘Whoa.’ But then they sent me one that I did see and it was six words, and it says, ‘You will freak the f-ck out,’” Curtis recalled. “And it was from David Fear, Rolling Stone magazine, and I actually wrote the marketing team for Halloween and said, ‘Ya know what guys? I think we’re done.’ Because that’s as good as you’re gonna get. That’s as good for me as [Alien‘s tagline], ‘In space, no one can hear you scream.’ You put that up on a billboard, ‘You will freak the f-ck out,’ and you go, ‘Okay, I’ll go.’ It’s a powerful enticement to get you to come into the movies.”

This isn’t the only positive review of the film, which has 86 percent positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and describes the film, “Halloween largely wipes the slate clean after decades of disappointing sequels, ignoring increasingly elaborate mythology in favor of basic – yet still effective – ingredients.”

Despite Halloween being an incredibly successful and recognizable franchise, it doesn’t often go hand in hand with good reviews. This year’s sequel is the only other film in the franchise considered “Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes, as the original film is the standout achievement with 93 percent positive reviews.

In the new film, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

Fans can enjoy the new Halloween when it lands in theaters on October 19th.

