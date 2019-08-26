Halloween Kills Adds Anthony Michael Hall as Character From Original Film

The upcoming sequel to last year’s Halloween, Halloween Kills, will see the return of another character from the original 1978 film, with Anthony Michael Hall set to play the adult Tommy Doyle. Variety confirmed the news, with Hall joining the previously-announced Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. In the original film, Laurie was Tommy’s babysitter on the fateful night that Michael Myers returned to the town of Haddonfield, Illinois 15 years after being locked up for killing his sister. In 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Paul Rudd played Doyle, a paranoid adult who hoped to solve the mystery of what really happened to Myers after his reign of terror.

Both the upcoming Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends will be directed by David Gordon Green, who also serves as a co-writer alongside Danny McBride. The new films will also be produced by original director John Carpenter, who confirmed he will be scoring the upcoming sequels.

While it has yet to officially be confirmed, it’s possible that another actor from the original film, Charles Cyphers, could be returning to the series to reprise his role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett, according to Halloween III: Season of the Witch star Tom Atkins.

“I haven’t seen Jamie [recently],” Atkins recalled to ComicBook.com. “A lot of people think, ‘Oh my God, all you Hollywood people live on the same block, and you see each other all the time.’ And we don’t. But she and I, we did see each other about four or five years ago in Indianapolis, where she did a convention as a fundraiser for the [Los Angeles Children’s Hospital]. And it was great seeing her again. And it was really easy and nice being around her.”

He added, “And I think Chuck Cyphers was there. I think Chuck is going to be in this next one. He was in a bunch of those early ones, the original and a bunch thereafter. So he’s going to be in it.”

In addition to Curtis appearing in last year’s sequel, she wasn’t the only original star who returned, as Nick Castle had a brief cameo as the masked Michael Myers, having performed a majority of the role in 1978, while P.J. Soles, who played Lynda in the original film, had a voice-only cameo in last year’s film.

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

