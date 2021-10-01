Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis and David Gordon Green Joining Xfinity Exclusive Livestream Event

Not only is Halloween Kills set to be unleashed in theaters in two weeks, but fans will also be able to check out the latest Michael Myers sequel streaming on Peacock. To add even more excitement ahead of the upcoming debut, Xfinity Rewards members will have the opportunity to watch an exclusive livestream event featuring star Jamie Lee Curtis, director and co-writer David Gordon Green, and producer Jason Blum. The event will debut on October 5th at 8 p.m. ET, with the conversation being hosted by filmmaker Mick Garris. Halloween Kills lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 15th.

Per press release, “To celebrate the release of the new film Halloween Kills in theaters and streaming only on Peacock on October 15th, Xfinity Rewards today announced an exclusive Halloween Kills livestream event with star Jamie Lee Curtis, director and co-writer David Gordon Green, and producer Jason Blum on Tuesday, October 5th at 8 p.m. ET. The event will be hosted by legendary filmmaker, Mick Garris and is available exclusively to Xfinity Rewards members. Viewers will hear the Hollywood legends dish about their new film and will even have the chance to participate in an interactive live question and answer session. Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers nationwide can just say ‘Xfinity Rewards Livestream’ into the Xfinity Voice Remote to join while the event is live, or to enjoy the archived event the following day.

"In addition to the livestream event, all Xfinity Rewards members have access to exclusive discounts at Universal Parks & Resorts to experience Halloween Horror Nights throughout the month of October and can enter for a chance to win a grand prize trip.

“These are just some of the exclusive benefits available through the Xfinity Rewards program. To redeem these and other great awards, or to sign up to become an Xfinity Rewards member, please visit the Xfinity app or go online to xfinity.com/rewards. Rewards are always changing, with new experiences, events, and discounts introduced often.

“Looking for more ways to get into the Halloween spirit? Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers can simply say ‘Halloween’ into the Xfinity Voice Remote to find an entertainment destination featuring hundreds of Halloween-themed shows and movies for all ages, including a ‘History of Haunting’ collection highlighting the most popular horror reboots and sequels over the past 50 years and free horror channels from Peacock, XUMO, Tubi, Pluto TV, and IMDb TV. There are also free Halloween-themed apps including Horror by Playworks and Thriller Movies & TV by Fawesome.”

Check out the Halloween Kills livestream event on October 5th at 8 p.m. ET.

