Jason Blum Would Be “Thrilled” to Make More Halloween Movies After Halloween Ends

The David Gordon Green-directed trilogy of Halloween films is set to conclude next year with Halloween Ends, which will also fulfill Blumhouse Productions’ involvement with the series, and while the focus is currently to make sure Halloween Ends is the best film it can be, Jason Blum confirmed he would be “thrilled” to continue to develop films for the franchise. Understandably, the title “Halloween Ends” is pretty ominous, so it’s unknown how the franchise can continue to explore unsettling stories in this world, so there will likely be some reinvention going on for the series, regardless of whether Blum is involved. Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th and Halloween Ends is set to debut on October 14, 2022.

“We made an arrangement for three movies. We had a three-picture marriage with Michael Myers,” Blum confirmed with ComicBook.com. “I would love to extend it. If Malek [Akkad] would like us, I’d love to extend it, but we’re very busy making sure the third movie is spectacular because that’s our immediate job and if it goes beyond that, I’d be thrilled. But there are currently no plans for us to be involved after this third movie.”

As with most long-running horror franchises, fans connect more strongly with select installments over others, resulting in series earning mixed reactions for decades. With Halloween specifically, the series has earned sequels that ignore or even negate the events of predecessors, making a somewhat confusing overall timeline. Green aimed to correct this problem by making 2018’s Halloween a direct sequel to the original 1978 film that ignores all of the sequels, with his films also seeing the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and original director John Carpenter to serve as a producer.

In hopes of reviving the franchise, Rob Zombie delivered a reboot in 2007, which was a financial success, and ultimately earned a sequel in 2009. Given the finality of this current trilogy, some fans assume any film after Halloween Ends will have to be a reimagining of the core concept, with one producer of these films Ryan Freimann noting that future installments would have to expand the scope outside of the Laurie vs. Michael Myers showdown.

“I think there are other ways and other mediums in which to explore this franchise,” Freimann confirmed with ComicBook.com. “I wouldn’t necessarily say … I mean, there’s always interest in exploring Season of the Witch again. Is it something we’d race to do? I don’t know. Our focus has been COVID delays, figuring out how to do Halloween Ends and shoot it, COVID protocols on that, all of those things, coming out of that. That’s been our focus … But I think it would be something, where we explore other, outside areas of the Halloween universe.”

He added, “I think after this many films, too, we have to look other places, just to get a little more creative, right?”

