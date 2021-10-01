Halloween Kills Featurette Highlights “Beautiful Reunion” of Returning Cast Members

With just two weeks to go before the debut of Halloween Kills, Universal Pictures is betting big on the nostalgia trip that the latest sequel will offer, releasing a new featurette for the film that shows off the returning cast members from the franchise. You might be thinking about how Halloween (2018) got rid of all the sequels, and you’d be right, so the pool of stars reprising their role is a small one and draws exclusively from John Carpenter’s 1978 original film. In addition to Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, Halloween Kills welcomes back Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers, and Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett. Check out their reunion below!

Halloween Kills has a few other major players in its cast as well playing characters that first appeared in the original Halloween film, though they’re not the same actors that originated them forty years ago. None other than Anthony Michael Hall will take on the role of a grown Tommy Doyle, the young boy that Curtis’ Laurie was babysitting in the first movie; while Robert Longstreet will play Lonnie Elam, the school yard bully from the original. A previous trailer for the film also confirmed a surprising element, a flashback to the events of the 1978 movie complete with a Donald Pleasance lookalike.

“The next one involves when you take that [the 2018 Halloween] was about Laurie’s trauma, right? It was focused on Laurie Strode, but there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978,” Curtis previously of the film to SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. “And we brought back all of those people. So Kyle Richards, who played the little girl Lindsey came back, we have the character of Tommy where there are other characters, Marion, the nurse, all of the people that suffered the trauma and the Halloween Kills movie is about a mob.”

Judy Greer returns as Karen Nelson, Laurie’s daughter, with Andi Matichak reprising her part as Allyson, Laurie’s grandmother as well to round out the cast.

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.

