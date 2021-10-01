Halloween Kills Gets New Dolby Cinema Poster to Celebrate Tickets Going on Sale

In just two weeks, horror fans will finally be able to see the continued carnage of Michael Myers when Halloween Kills lands in theaters, with Dolby Cinemas celebrating tickets for the film going on sale with an all-new poster featuring the charred and foreboding presence of Myers himself. While not all movie theaters are operating at full capacity and with social distancing protocols in place, not every Halloween fan is comfortable going to theaters to check out the film, so they’ll be able to check out Halloween Kills on Peacock on the same day it hits theaters. Halloween Kills will be unleashed on October 15th.

The new film is described, “Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.”

Halloween Kills was originally slated to hit theaters last year and Halloween Ends would conclude the trilogy this year. While the pandemic saw everything pushed back by a year, trilogy producer Ryan Freimann confirms that there haven’t been any major narrative changes to the overall experience.

“It’s pretty much on track with where it was,” Freimann confirmed with ComicBook.com. “[Director] David [Gordon Green] and [co-writer] Danny [McBride] went off and just wrapped Righteous Gemstones Season 2 yesterday. They’ve spent the last 6-7 months doing that. David’s got his … He’s such a creative force, that now he’s doing The Exorcist and he’s got a Hellraiser TV series. The floodgates of horror are open to him, so I think he also has his convictions and I think that he knows the general direction he’s sailing the ship.”

He continued, “So, are we going to avoid little things here and there? Yes. Has it given us time to reflect on things? Yes. And, in some ways, it might be good, and hopefully not … Because I know sometimes when I sit with things for too long, you can juggle them to death, instead of just going with your gut. But to answer your question succinctly, it’s more or less the same thing we’ve had going along.”

