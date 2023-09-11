Halloween: Laurie Strode's House From 1978 Movie Up for Sale

Horror fans, if you're in the market for a house, an iconic one just hit the market. Laurie Strode's house from John Carpenter's iconic 1978 horror classic Halloween is now on sale. The house, which is located in South Pasadena, CA, has an asking price of just under $1.8 million. Per the real estate listing, the house is actually a three-unit triplex that has 2640 square feet, four bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The house, which was built in 1906, has been owned by the same family for three generations per the listing.

While the listing does not mention Halloween, fans of the movie will easily recognize the home as the one where Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie lived in in the fictional Haddonfield, Illinois, particularly from one of the moment when Laurie looks out her window to see Michael Myers (Nick Castle) standing outside. You can check out the home's listing on eXP Realty here.

The Halloween House is Just The Latest Iconic Hollywood Home to Hit the Market

The Halloween house is just the latest famous house to go on sale. Earlier this year, The Brady Bunch House went on the market for $5.5 million, but horror houses have also gone on the market a few times in recent years. Last spring, the house used in Edward Scissorhands went up for sale for $699,000 and last fall, both the Byers house and Vecna's house from Stranger Things both hit the market.

"In a Stranger turn of events, the iconic "Creel House" can be yours! Originally constructed circa 1882 by Col. Hamilton Yancey, the current owners have restored the home to its original grandeur [despite a dramatic makeover for Netflix's "Stranger Things"]. For more than 140 years, the palatial East Rome Historic District residence – with its elaborate Victorian architecture in the Second Empire style and signature mansard roof – has welcomed passersby into nearby Downtown Rome," the listing for Vecna's house read.

"Through an inlaid wood outdoor foyer, entering the home is an unforgettable experience," it continued. "You will recognize much of what has been prominently featured in the show's fourth season, including: the majestic formal dining room where telekinesis is no longer practiced during meals; an adjoining parlor, perfect for playing Dungeons and Dragons; and a living room ideal for hosting meetings of the Hellfire Club."

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She "Wouldn't Have a Career" Without Halloween

For Curtis, Halloween was the film that kickstarted not just a whole franchise, but also played a significant role in her professional life as well. During a New York Comic-Con panel for Halloween Ends last year, Curtis said that she wouldn't have had her career without the film.

"No matter what I do – whatever the f*ck I do forever – Laurie Strode is because of you and I thank you," Curtis said. "Endings are a bitch, but so is Laurie Strode," Curtis added, getting emotional. "At this point, Jamie and Laurie have become woven together. There is no separation ... I don't have anything in my life without Laurie Strode. Nothing. I wouldn't have a career, I wouldn't have a family."