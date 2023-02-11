Halloween: 45 Years of Terror Convention Announced

For a few days later this year, Pasadena is being turned into Haddonfield. Friday, organizers with the Halloween franchise announced Halloween 45, a three-day convention celebrating Michael Myers and the iconic horror property. Though no events or guests have been announced yet, the convention is being organized by Trancas International Films and HorrorHound Ltd. A press release by the company teases actors, directors, and crew members from each of the 13 Halloween films released to date.

"Every five years since 2003, fans from the Halloween franchise have traveled across the globe to celebrate one of the most endearing, imposing, and enduring horror movie franchises of all time," the convention's announcement press release readas. "John Carpenter's Halloween premiered in cinemas and on drive-in screens 45 years ago, changing the landscape of horror cinema forever. The movie served as the launching pad for a series of films that would span thirteen entries to date... What better time than now to start building hype for 45 Years of Terror!?"

The convention will take place at the Pasadena Convention Center beginning Friday, September 29th and is set to last through Sunday, October 1st.

While the future of the franchise has yet to be seen, James Jude Courtney, the actor that played The Shape in the David Gordon Green's trilogy has said he's done playing the iconic slasher character.

"You know, David, and Jamie and I have talked about this, we're done. We're done," Courtney told ScreenRant last October. "I think, for me, to put this character down, Jamie and I were talking on the set towards the end, knowing that this was the end for us. We kind of compared it to the Super Bowl, I'm 65 years old, she's a year or two younger, but we're not spring chickens, we're both vital, and vibrant, and athletic and youthful, but we're moving in places in our career. I feel like this was a Super Bowl win, I feel like 2018 and Kills were playoffs, and I feel like Halloween Ends was the Super Bowl, and we frickin' won dude. So best to win with a big ring on our hand and walk off into the sunset."

The latest film in the franchise, Halloween Ends, is now available wherever movies are sold and can be streamed on Peacock.