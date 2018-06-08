Michael Myers Strikes in New ‘Halloween’ Photo

Our first images of Michael Myers in the upcoming Halloween sequel debuted earlier this week, with an all-new photo depicting the crazed killer reunited with his iconic weapon. Check out our first glimpse at the murderer and his signature knife below.

Throughout the years, Michael’s mask, jumpsuit, and knife have all grown to be as iconic as Jason Voorhees’ hockey mask and Freddy Krueger’s razor glove, though the initial Halloween saw the villain dispatch characters using a variety of deadly methods. Seeing Myers wield his deadly weapon is sure to send shivers down horror fans’ spines.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dark Universe also shared new details about what to expect from the film’s plot.

“A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis), with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way.

“In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).”

The new film marks a reunion between director of the original film John Carpenter, who serves as executive producer, as well as Curtis and Nick Castle, who performed a majority of the masked Michael Myers’ scenes. In 1981’s Halloween II, audiences learned that the killer targeted Curtis’ character because she was his long-lost sister that he aimed to eradicate on Halloween night 15 years prior.

This upcoming sequel is set to ignore all previous sequels in the franchise, which could possibly remove the familial connection between the characters.

“He’s the essence of evil, so we don’t want to get too much into the specifics of what makes him tick,” director David Gordon Green shared with USA Today. “So much of what makes the boogeyman horrifying to me is the mystery and almost cat-like mannerisms and curiosity of this character.”

Fans will see Myers put his knife to use when Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

How do you feel about Myers reuniting with his knife? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Dark Universe]