Original Halloween and Fan-Favorite Sequels Return to Theaters

While some Halloween fans might be looking forward to the conclusion of the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy with Halloween Ends in October, fans will also have the opportunity to revisit the origins of the franchise, as CineLife Entertainment is bringing the original 1978 film back to theaters for select screenings. Not only that, but it will also be bringing back beloved sequels in the franchise Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. You can head to the official CineLife Entertainment website to find screenings at a theater near you. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.

Per press release, "John Carpenter's iconic Halloween first debuted on October 25, 1978 in cinemas and on drive-in screens nationwide. The renowned film is often considered a catalyst for today's horror films, as it showcased a frightening story that Hollywood had never seen before. The original film follows Michael Myers, the infamous villain who turns a night of Halloween tricks and treats into something much more sinister for three young women, including Laurie Strode, Jamie Lee Curtis' breakthrough role.

"In 1988, Producer Moustapha Akkad single-handedly revived and revamped the franchise with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, which many rank as one of the best and most popular films in the series, and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers premiered in 1989 to continue the legacy of the infamous character."

"We are ecstatic to once again showcase the legendary Halloween franchise in theaters and continue our strong partnership with Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures," says Bernadette McCabe, CineLife Entertainment's Executive Vice President. "Halloween fans nationwide showed their unwavering appreciation for the iconic series over the years and we are overjoyed to have the opportunity to bring back such a well-received tradition."

CineLife Entertainment, Compass International Pictures, and Trancas International Films have partnered to bring these showings to viewers worldwide.

"The overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans old and new every year having the opportunity to see this iconic film on the big screen with an audience, coupled with the upcoming October release of director David Gordon Green's new sequel, Halloween Ends, makes us even more excited to continue the screenings of this legendary franchise that uplifts the Halloween spirit and brings fans together," says Ryan Freimann, SVP of Trancas and Compass.

You can head to the official CineLife Entertainment website to find screenings at a theater near you. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.

Will you be checking out the films on the big screen? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!