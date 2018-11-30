‘Halloween’ Photo Op Brings Together 19 Michael Myers Actors

Sean Clark from Convention All-Stars put together one of the most impressive Halloween reunions imaginable, bringing nineteen different actors and stunt performers who have played Michael Myers/The Shape into the same photograph.

This has been a big year for Halloween, with a new film as well as a number of 40th anniversary events, screenings, and a Blu-ray reissue of the original John Carpenter classic. This image is just one of a number of gatherings of Halloween actors — but probably the biggest one you’ll find.

It is probably no surprise that there are so many Myers actors. Not only is he known for wearing a full-face mask, thus making it easy for any number of people to slip in and out of the role, but the franchise is one of the most all-over-the-map in all of horror in terms of its timeline and continuity.

The narratives of each entry in the Halloween franchise is more straightforward than other familiar horror series, though it features one of the more confusing overall timelines when all sequels are considered.

After the first Halloween II, the series deviated from the mythology of the masked Michael Myers completely, kicking off a potential new timeline. Fans were perplexed by the absence of the killer in Halloween III: Season of the Witch, resulting in the fourth film in the series acting as a continuation of Halloween II. This timeline continued up through 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, which negated the events of the three prior films. The new, third timeline concluded with Halloween: Resurrection.

In 2007, Rob Zombie directed a reboot of the original concept, which was popular enough to earn a sequel. Despite earning an initial positive response, this fourth timeline never continued past the second film.

This year’s sequel ignores the events of all the films in the series, with the exception of the original, creating a fifth timeline.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the franchise for her fifth portrayal of Laurie Strode in the series, with the actress previously sharing that, while the film is officially a sequel, it feels like a reboot of sorts.

Michael Myers strikes again in Halloween, arriving on Digital and via the digital movie app MOVIES ANYWHERE on December 28, 2018, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM, DVD and On Demand on January 15, 2019.