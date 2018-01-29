Is This Our First Look at Michael Myers on Set of the ‘Halloween’ Sequel?

After production on the highly-anticipated Halloween sequel kicked off earlier this month, many of the film’s cast and crew have shared behind-the-scenes photos of the film across social media, with the series’ iconic killer, Michael Myers, nowhere to be seen. New set photos have emerged that offer our first, albeit grainy, look at “The Shape” in all his glory.

In a photo taken from the set of the film currently shooting in South Carolina, Halloween has come early for a house adorned with all sorts of spooky decorations. Lurking just to the left of the tree, you can see a jumpsuit-wearing figure with a familiar white face and dark, fluffy hair.

Nick Castle, the actor who originally performed a majority of the stalking as Michael Myers in the original 1978 film, is returning to the iconic role. Whether that is him under the mask is uncertain, yet his silhouette immediately conjures a familiar fear.

The upcoming sequel reunites original star Jamie Lee Curtis with Castle, in addition to director/co-writer John Carpenter serving as an executive producer. Carpenter has even teased that he may provide the film with its score, much like he did for the original film.

The film is co-written by Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, with Green also serving as director. This new film will be the 11th film in the franchise, with the filmmakers revealing that its timeline will take place after the original film and ignore everything about subsequent sequels.

“We’re kind of ignoring all the films past the first one,” McBride told Yahoo!. “It picks up after the first one, but it’s sort of an alternate reality. It’s as if the first Halloween ended in a slightly different way.”

This narrative will open up a world of possibilities, as the first film merely featured a stalking figure terrorizing teens 15 years after he murdered his sister on Halloween night. The second film established that Laurie Strode (Curtis) was Michael’s sister, with his motivations being to end his family’s bloodline. With that element being ignored, this new film can explore any mythology they’d like.

The upcoming Halloween sequel will hit theaters on October 19.

[H/T Instagram, FrightRags]