5 X-Men More Powerful Than They Seem

The X-Men have long been a more powerful team than they seem. Look at the original five X-Men. Their founder, Charles Xavier, is the most powerful telepathic mind on Earth. Jean Grey grew into one of the most powerful heroes in the universe as Phoenix and had formidable powers even without the Phoenix Force, Cyclops’s optic blasts have been said to be the equivalent of “nuclear bomb in his head”, and Iceman froze Hell. Later versions of the team have also had ridiculously powerful members like Storm, Rogue, Magneto, Namor, and many more big time heavy hitters. However, looking at the history of the X-Men, there are plenty of members that are much more powerful than they seem.

These mutants are all formidable, but very few of them seem as powerful as they are. They’ve pulled off some amazing things, some of them having developed their powers to greater extents than before and some of them not getting credit for being powerful. These five X-Men are way more formidable than they seem, helping make the X-Men into the most powerful mutant team ever.

5) Sunfire

Sunfire is one of the most arrogant mutants in the world, but when you look into his powers, you can see that he can back that. He looks like the standard fire-powered hero, but his powers aren’t really fire-based; they’re plasma-based. Basically, he’s a man who can become a star, his plasma blasts able to destroy nearly anything he wants. He knows how powerful he is, and has long defended Japan almost entirely on his own from every threat to his country. He can be a handful to deal with, but he’s always worth it, because his powers are really that great.

4) Jubilee

Jubilee has become one of the best X-Men over the years. Her “fireworks” powers were always sold as weak, but as she learned more about them, she’s become more powerful than ever. Jubilation Lee creates powerful energy plasmoids, and they can do a terrific amount of damage when she wants them to. Her powers allow her control over the plasma her body produces, which means that she might have the power to manipulate plasma in general if she really gives it a try. She still acts like she did back in the day, so she gets underestimated, but she’s so much more powerful now and can only get more so in the years to come.

3) Archangel

Archangel was easily the weakest of the original X-Men. His wings were strong, but he really didn’t have any other enhancements. Eventually, he’d lose his original wings and was taken by Apocalypse to be made into the Horseman of Death. He gained powerful organic steel wings and was made into the heir of Apocalypse. He has the potential to be as powerful as En Sabah Nur if he gets his hands on a Death Seed, and his wings are much more formidable weapons than ever, their razor-sharp “feathers” able to rip through most people rather easily. He can fire them as flechettes, giving him range attacks, which helps when you’re a flyer. He’s gained other powers over the years, as well, and can now transform from human to Horseman and has even been able to give himself more metal sharp metal parts in Archangel form. He’s a killing machine, and is much more formidable than he was before.

2) Wolverine

Wolverine has survived some brutal battles over the years, but his powers aren’t usually what we talk about when we talk about powerful characters. His healing factor and super senses aren’t offensive powers, and his claws have their range limits. However, let’s be real — Logan is an almost 200 year old ninja with an unbreakable skeleton, claws that can cut through anything, and the ability to regenerate from any injury; he’s way more powerful than a lot of people think. He’s a guy who fights the Hulk by choice. He’s honestly been more successful at it than most, like the Avengers, and anyone who can fight the Hulk successfully more than once is powerful. He doesn’t have godlike energy, but he’s thrown down, on his own, with some of the deadliest humans and mutants out there and won a lot of those fights.

1) Synch

Generation X has long been underappreciated, but it’s given the X-Men some very powerful members. Gen X alum Synch’s powers allowed him to copy the mutant powers of those around him, and he was killed eventually by the Purifiers. He was resurrected in the Krakoa Era and joined the X-Men, and showed how powerful he could be thanks to power changes stemming from his resurrection. He no longer needs to have someone around to take their powers, really only needing tissue samples. He can also now take the powers of non-mutants, and has formed a “memory” of powers and can synch with them without being around them, but it does damage his body. Give him a Hulk skin cell, and he can be the Hulk, or anyone else he can get a tissue sample from. He’s the perfect for any kind of team, making him a great jack of all trades.

