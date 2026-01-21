Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Is Coming Back to Theaters With a Big Upgrade (But There’s a Catch)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is coming back to theaters with a special re-release, and only a few lucky fans will be able to check out the big upgrade it’s getting for the occasion. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been doing incredibly well in theaters since it first hit theaters in Japan earlier this Summer, and it was doing so well in fact that it remained exclusive to theaters throughout the entirety of 2025. Now it’s coming back to theaters for a second round, and it’s making history while doing so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be returning to theaters in Japan this February with an upgraded IMAX release. For the first time in Japan’s box office history, an anime film is getting a special IMAX version with extended 1.43:1 aspect ratio better fitting those IMAX screens. It means the visuals for the film will be extended both vertically and horizontally, and you can get an idea of what that means with a new teaser showing off the upgrade below.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Returns to IMAX Theaters With New Version

Play video

Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is only releasing this new IMAX version in Japan on February 6th. No international release plans for the upgraded version of the film have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, so it might be exclusive to Japan. What this also likely unfortunately means is that the home media release of the film is going to be even further away as it has no reason to rush to shelves in Japan as it’s still got some big plans to extend its theatrical run.

If the Blu-ray and DVD release in Japan is pushed beyond this February date, it also means that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle won’t be coming to streaming or digital store platforms anytime soon either. Though that could change soon enough as the film franchise is going to be hosting an event during the AnimeJapan 2026 convention later this March. And that could give fans a much needed update on what the trilogy has planned for its future films or other releases.

What’s Next for Demon Slayer?

Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle might still be making a ton of money in theaters across international territories, and might even be gearing up for an Academy Awards takeover, but fans are definitely eager to find out when the follow up films are going to be releasing. As of this time, the franchise has yet to announce any future plans for the second film in the trilogy and that does make sense considering the first film has been keeping so much attention thus far.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is still planning for two more films to adapt the titular Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, so Tanjiro Kamado and the others have some more intense fights for their lives coming in the next two films. It might take quite a while for these new films to actually hit theaters according to rumors and potential reports, but if it’s anything like the first it will be worth the wait.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!