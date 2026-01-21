First Look at Apple TV’s Returning Sci-Fi Masterpiece Revealed After 2-Year Break

One of Apple TV’s greatest original series is coming back for its new season after a two-year break. When Apple TV began its streaming service, there were questions about how it could survive in the streaming wars. However, what Apple did was different from every other streaming service available. Instead of licensing out major properties from the movie and TV world, Apple TV chose to create originals. There are almost no licensed shows or movies on the service, and Apple thrives on people subscribing for entertainment they won’t get anywhere else. From comedies like Ted Lasso to sci-fi shows like Foundation and Silo, Apple TV has become the go-to place for prestige television.

Apple TV is now promoting the return of one of its best shows to the streamer as For All Mankind returns with its fifth season on March 27. To celebrate the announcement, Apple released the first trailer for the returning series. The trailer indicates the series will focus on life on Mars, which has been inhabited in this alternate history world.

“Everything that has happened has led to this moment,” the narration begins. “You’re gonna do things that people can’t even fathom. It’s on you to make the next move.” This was accompanied by life on Mars, a man riding a motorcycle on the red planet, and a close-up look at Sean Kaufman (Alex Poletov), who is Kelly (Cynthia Wu) and Alexei’s (Pawel Szajda) son.

The For All Mankind Season 5 synopsis indicates this takes place in the years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley is now a thriving colony with thousands of residents, allowing humans to move even further into the solar system. “But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home.”

What to Expect from For All Mankind Season 5

For All Mankind is one of Apple TV’s top critically-acclaimed shows, sitting at 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and the ratings have only improved as the show wears on. The series had a perfect 100% rating in the second and fourth seasons, and there are high hopes for the fifth. This season will consist of 10 episodes, with the Season 5 finale arriving on May 29.

For those new to the series, For All Mankind is an alternate history series that looks at what could have happened if the Soviet Union landed on the moon before the United States. The series then goes into the speculative sci-fi area and shows increased space exploration and eventually the ability to populate a society on Mars. For All Mankind Season 4 tells the story of the Goldilocks asteroid, and the new season features a nine-year time jump.

This also doesn’t appear to be the end for the sci-fi masterpiece, because the For All Mankind showrunners, Matt Wolpert and Ben Dedivi, said that they envisioned either six or seven episodes and finishing the series when it catches up to the present date. After two years of waiting, the fifth season finally arrives on March 27 on Apple TV.

