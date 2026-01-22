Netflix Quietly Cancels Live-Action Anime Remake After a Divisive Third Season

Based on Haro Aso’s acclaimed supernatural manga, Alice in Borderland, Netflix released a live-action adaptation in 2020, which immediately became a global hit and continued for three seasons. While an OVA of three episodes was released in 2014, the series only gained global popularity after the live-action adaptation. While the first two seasons received immense praise, the third season faced severe backlash after the premiere. Many complained about the weaker writing, underdeveloped new characters, and poorer storytelling than the previous seasons. However, even though the third season gave a complete conclusion to the story, there was still hope for a fourth season. However, a latest update from the streaming giant just confirmed that there won’t be a Season 4 after all.

The information comes from the official Netflix report reflecting on what viewers across the globe streamed in the second half of 2025. Under the non-English language titles, the report specifically refers to Season 3 as the “third and final season.” Netflix didn’t explicitly announce the cancellation, but the report is more than proof enough that the live-action series won’t be getting a sequel. Despite the controversial Season 3, its popularity was greater than ever, as the report confirmed the series amassed over 25 million views from its debut to December last year. Unfortunately, the streaming giant hasn’t released any statement on the cancellation or if they have plans for adapting the spin-off series, Alice on Border Road.

What Is The Plot of Alice in Borderland?

This mystery horror follows high school student Arisu Ryohei, who often escapes the reality of life after feeling unsettled about his future. He hangs out at a bar along with his best friends, Daikichi Karube and Chota Segawa, before waiting for the first train to arrive in the early morning. However, one day, a colorful display of fireworks set off in the sky renders them unconscious, after which the trio’s lives turn upside down.

Upon regaining consciousness, they find themselves back at the bar while covered in dust, only to find out that the entire city has become a barren wasteland. Any ordinary person would be scared or devastated, but this was the first time in his life that Arisu ever felt alive. He can’t help but find a new sense of freedom in the lifeless city, unbothered by societal expectations and restrictions.

The group enters a festival venue, seeing the delicacies and the bright ambiance makes them think all of it is a dream. However, their happiness doesn’t last long when they realize that they have been forced to participate in a deadly game. Arisu and the others slowly enter a mysterious place called Borderland, an unknown country where the game takes place, putting the players’ lives in danger. As Arisu and his friends learn more about their situation, they figure out that even a small misstep can quickly cause their deaths. Alice on Borderland released eight episodes per season, all of which are currently streaming on Netflix.

